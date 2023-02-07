Massachusetts Senate leader making push to abolish term limits on chamber’s president

In a statement, Rodrigues said he discussed the proposal with Spilka and other with Senate Democrats. He also noted that the governor doesn’t face any limit and that the House removed the cap on the Speaker in 2015.

State Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chief, filed the measure as an amendment to the Senate’s proposed rules package . It seeks to eliminate the provision that says no senator in the 40-member body can hold the president’s office “for more than 8 consecutive years.”

A Massachusetts Senate leader is pushing a proposal to abolish limits on the chamber’s president, a move that could end a decades-long cap on power on Beacon Hill and extend current president Karen E. Spilka’s reign indefinitely.

“With the Commonwealth now finally emerging from three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, stability and continuity are paramount for the passage of pressing and long-overdue legislation stalled by three years of uncertainty,” the Westport Democrat said.

Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, first ascended to the presidency in July 2018, putting her about 3 1/2 years from hitting the current cap. A spokeswoman for Spilka, 70, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Senators are scheduled to debate their rules package for the fledgling two-year session on Thursday.

The Senate adopted the eight-year limit on the Senate presidency in 1993 during William Bulger’s presidency, though it didn’t take effect until after he left in 1996. Bulger wielded the gavel for nearly two decades, making him the chamber’s longest-serving leader.

State lawmakers face no cap on how long they can hold their seats, but term limits on its leaders have been pitched before as a good governance measure. Advocates argue that these limits help reduce the potential for corruption, and offer a chance for new ideas and fresh leadership to take hold.

But in the State House, where the legislative bodies have the authority to craft their own rules, they’ve had a tenuous hold.

The Massachusetts House abolished term limits on the speaker in 2001 only to reinstall the eight-year cap in 2009 later after Salvatore F. DiMasi resigned amid state and federal investigations. (DiMasi was later convicted on federal corruption charges.)

The House then reversed course six years later after then-Speaker Robert DeLeo, who first pushed for the limits to be reinstated, said he had “evolved” on their necessity. The 2015 vote cleared the way for DeLeo to become the longest-serving House speaker in state history, holding the position for nearly 12 years before resigning in late 2020.

House leaders made their move at a time strikingly similar to now: There was a new governor settling into office — back then it was Charlie Baker — and the other chamber had a relatively new leader in place in then-president Stanley Rosenberg.

DeLeo and his top lieutenants argued then that it was best for the chamber to have an experienced leader with a strong track record and for DeLeo to avoid falling into lame-duck status, which could weaken the House’s bargaining power with the Senate and governor’s office.

Now, Governor Maura Healey is just weeks into the start of her term, while Speaker Ronald Mariano is beginning his second full term as the House’s leader.

Where individual senators stand on abolishing term limits is not clear. Spilka has yet to announce any assignments to her leadership team or the chamber’s committee chairs, positions of influence that also carry thousands of dollars in legislative stipends.

“A lot can happen between now and when we go into caucus,” said state Senator Anne M. Gobi, a Spencer Democrat. Senate Democrats are scheduled to gather for a caucus Wednesday. “I’m happy with the job that the Senate President is doing right now.”

A one-time social worker and mediator turned legislator, Spilka first won a seat in the Senate in 2004 and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2013. She led the chamber’s powerful budget-writing committee before her fellow senators tapped her to be president following a tumultuous eight-month span.

She replaced Harriette Chandler, who was elevated to the Senate’s top post just months earlier after Rosenberg had stepped down from the presidency amid allegations his husband had sexually assaulted multiple men. Rosenberg ultimately resigned his seat, and his husband, Bryon Hefner, later pleaded guilty to charges including indecent assault and battery, disseminating a nude photo, and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

At the time, Spilka said her elevation into the president’s office was “a chance to turn the page and right the ship.” She has since led it through the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped spearhead the passage of several high-profile laws, including ones remaking the state’s school funding formula, overhauling oversight of Massachusetts police officers, and dedicating billions of dollars in federal aid.

Spilka disclosed in December 2021 that she had suffered a mild stroke weeks earlier, but intended to remain in her position. She later won reelection to both her seat, and last month, as Senate president.

“I love my job. It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Spilka said in an interview with NBC 10 Boston at the time.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.