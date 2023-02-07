Mayor Wu to announce members of Boston’s reparations task force Tuesday

Within the ordinance are three stages of the commission’s work: first, studying Boston’s participation in slavery; assessing the city’s attempts to repair the harm done by this practice; and then making recommendations on what forms repair could take. The study commission should also aim to finish its work by 2024, the ordinance states .

The announcement comes two months after the Boston City Council unanimously agreed to create the group , and about a year since At-large City Councilor Julia Mejia introduced the ordinance in 2022.

Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to announce the appointed members of its reparations study commission Tuesday afternoon, another step in a lengthy process to weigh, quantify, and possibly distribute reparations to Boston’s African American residents.

It also requires that at least five commission members be descendants of American freedmen, or Africans enslaved in the United States.

Last June, Boston City Council issued a formal apology for the city’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and “the death, misery, and deprivation that this practice caused.”

Such an apology is the first in a 10-part reparations plan outlined by the National African-American Reparations Commission, a coalition that advocates for reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans on the federal level.

Though this plan address reparations nationally, municipalities around the country — including Boston — have used it as a model when forming their own studies into reparative justice.

Cambridge in 2021 passed policy orders that would look into a pilot reparations program, which would funnel an undetermined amount of cannabis tax revenue to Black residents as repair for enslavement, as well as a restitution program for residents impacted by the “war on drugs.”

In Amherst, the African Heritage Reparation Assembly (AHRA) is aiming to provide its Town Council with a municipal reparations plan by June 1.

On the state level, state Senator Liz Miranda filed legislation that would create a Massachusetts reparations study commission, plus an act that would establish a reparations fund using a portion of excise taxes imposed on “specified applicable educational institutions.”

