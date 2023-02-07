Newton announces three finalists for school superintendent

Tamika Olszewski, who leads the School Committee and was a cochair of the superintendent search panel, praised the finalists for the position.

All three hopefuls are currently serving as superintendents in other Massachusetts school districts: New Bedford’s Thomas Anderson, Natick’s Anna Nolin, and Peter Light, who leads Acton-Boxborough’s regional district. All three have been in their roles since 2018.

Three finalists for Newton’s school superintendent position will be publicly interviewed by the School Committee and meet with staff and community members starting Monday.

“The search committee ... has put forth excellent candidates for the full Newton School Committee to consider in this final phase of the search for a leader of our outstanding school district,” she said in a statement.

Anderson, Nolin, and Light will come to Newton separately for in-person tours of the schools, meetings with staff, to participate in virtual community forums, and interview with the School Committee.

Light is scheduled to come to Newton Monday, followed by Nolin on Wednesday, and Anderson on Thursday..

Full schedules for the candidate’s visits and interviews will be posted to the School Committee’s superintendent search page at newton.k12.ma.us/Page/4024, the statement said.

Olszewski said the tentative schedule is for the board to discuss selecting a finalist on Feb. 17.

In separate introductory statements — submitted by the three finalists for the Newton post — each provided an indication of how they’d approach the job in Newton.

Thomas Anderson

Anderson, the superintendent in New Bedford, leads a public school enrollment of nearly 13,000 students and oversees a budget of $215 million.

Anderson described himself as being in the “human development business” and wrote “that learning must be viewed as a reciprocal, lifelong journey that promotes active learning, sparks enthusiasm, and builds confidence through engagement, and critical and analytical thinking.”

He also wrote lovingly about his father, who grew up as a sharecropper in rural South Carolina. Anderson’s father, who is now retired after 40 years as a factory worker, has offered him advice, including a reminder that “You treat people how you want to be treated.”

“Taken in perspective those words have helped keep Thomas grounded and humble, appreciating the love and guidance from his family,” Anderson said.

Anna Nolin

Nolin, Natick’s superintendent, leads a district with 5,300 students and an $83 million budget.

Nolin, who described herself as an “open and curious learner,” said that Newton has many critical investments in its schools, hired a strong workforce, has an engaged governing team, and “has created conditions for increased excellence.”

Newton’s schools now require “inspiration and vision from a teacher-superintendent with a track record for coordinating action and renewal so we magnify Newton’s excellence and personalize learning for all students,” she said.

She said she brings a head-teacher orientation to her work as a superintendent, and “would cherish Newton’s students, inspire them to excellence, and lead an organization that ensures their belonging and connection while surfacing passions for futures they choose.”

Peter Light

Light leads Acton-Boxborough’s regional schools, which has about 5,000 students and a roughly $103 million budget.

Light said he spent the early part of his career as a music teacher at the middle and high school levels, plus worked as a part-time professional musician. He said he moved into school leadership “in order to broaden the impact he could have in helping schools create opportunities to more deeply engage all students.”

In his role as superintendent in Acton-Boxborough, Light said the core of his work has focused on student wellness, equity, and engagement.

“He believes that his work in Acton-Boxborough reflects the values and character traits desired in the next leader of the Newton Public Schools and hopes to continue to lead a diverse district committed to equity and opportunities for all students.”

The three finalists were selected from a slate of 17 applicants for the position. The search committee narrowed that field to seven candidates, and made its recommendations following a round of interviews last month.

The search committee also drew upon feedback from families, staff, and community members about the qualities they wanted to see in a new superintendent according to the statement.

Newton’s public schools have 12,000 students and 2,500 employees, and operate on a current budget of about $262 million.

A job description for the Newton superintendent post said the School Committee was looking for a “mission-driven, values-led individual with exceptional communication skills and a strong record as an instructional leader.”

Newton’s schools have been without a permanent leader since the departure of longtime Superintendent David Fleishman, who left last year after more than a decade to head Jewish Vocational Service in Boston.

Last summer, school officials hired Kathleen Smith, a former Brockton superintendent, to oversee the district as interim superintendent during the current academic year.

The job would come with a salary in the range of $300,000. In 2021, Fleishman’s last full year as superintendent, he earned about $355,000, according to city payroll records.

Newton school officials expect to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.