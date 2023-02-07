North End resident, 47, found dead on bench in Christopher Columbus Park in frigid temperatures

“Officers observed the victim to be unresponsive, sitting on a park bench” near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Cross Street, police wrote.

The cause of death for the 47-year-old woman who loved attending live concerts especially in Nashville, Tenn., is under investigation by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. DiVasta was discovered by first responders around 3:28 a.m. Saturday, according to a Boston police report.

The family of Melanie A. DiVasta is celebrating the life of the long-time North End resident who was found unresponsive on a park bench in the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in sub-freezing temperatures early last Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Boston during the early morning hours on Saturday was 10 below zero.

A graduate of North Reading High School, DiVasta attended - but did not graduate - from Boston University preferring instead to find her future in the workplace, not the classroom, according to the on-line biography prepared by her family. She moved to the North End where she lived for many years, her family wrote.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The North End of Boston has been Melanie’s home since she left BU, much to the chagrin of her parents and friends who were often enlisted to help move in or out of her various apartments, none with elevators or parking,’' the obituary posted by the Croswell Funeral Home reads. “Her love for the Clock Tower and the lights of Christopher Columbus Park are well documented in frequent Facebook selfies, moments in time that capture the beauty of her home, the radiance of her smile and, most of the time, a large Dunkin Iced.

Her family noted that DiVasta never married but was devoted to her pets and her numerous nieces and nephews.

“But perhaps more than anything, Melanie loved music – from the early days of NKOTB, to more recent ‘meet and greets’ with Keith Urban, if Melanie wasn’t working, she was listening to music or planning to listen to live music somewhere,” her family wrote. “Her home-away-from home and perhaps the only place she would have considered leaving the North End for was Nashville, where she established herself as a regular fan of several local artists.”

Advertisement

A funeral Mass will be said for DiVasta at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading, according to the funeral home.

“In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society in Salisbury, MA; alternatively, Melanie would love it if you bought a ticket to that concert you weren’t sure of, because that’s what she would do,’' her family wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.