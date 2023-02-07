R.I. legislators raise concerns about McKee’s gas tax proposal

Under existing law, the state adjusts the gas tax every two years to reflect changes in the cost of living, and the rate is set to increase by 3 cents to 37.5 cents per gallon on July 1. McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, proposed a budget that would forgo that increase, saving motorists a projected $24.6 million in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Senator Samuel D. Zurier, a Providence Democrat, devoted his weekly constituent newsletter to an analysis of the proposal, which McKee outlined in his State of the State address .

PROVIDENCE — State legislators are raising questions and concerns about Governor Daniel J. McKee’s proposal to halt a scheduled 3 cents-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax.

But Zurier said, “It is unclear whether the governor’s proposed ‘pause’ in the motor fuel tax increase would produce any savings at the pump. On the other hand, it is clear that the proposal would create a permanent hole in the state’s transportation revenues, replacing a user fee with a burden for the taxpayers as a whole. This shift could set back the policy goals of the Act on Climate.”

Zurier and other senators raised those and other concerns during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Senator Melissa Murray, a Woonsocket Democrat, said she is concerned about “a drop in revenue for the programs to fix our roads and bridges.” And she asked state budget officials if they had studies showing savings were passed on to consumers in other states that cut their gas taxes. “Or are we just trusting corporations to pass along these savings?” she asked.

“That is a very good question,” Office of Management and Budget director Brian Daniels responded. “We could double check that.” He said Connecticut worked with the fuel dealers to monitor prices after that state cut its gas tax rate. “We would look into that more,” he said.

Murray said, “My concern is that the state would be losing revenue but that wouldn’t actually translate into real savings for the folks who need it.”

Senator Jonathon Acosta, a Central Falls Democrat, questioned the extent of the proposed tax relief, saying, “We are talking about half a tank of gas per year — maybe a third if you drive a really small 1996 Toyota Corolla or something.”

And he asked how the state would replace the lost gas tax revenue that would otherwise be used for Department of Transportation projects and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus services.

State Budget Officer Joseph Codega said the state would use $24.6 million from the state budget surplus to fund transportation projects and other programs supported by the gas tax.

So, Acosta said, “This is just a straight-up Band-Aid with current surplus that then puts us back at the same kind of place that we were at — trying to figure out how to fund the Department of Transportation in a post-gas-car world.”

Daniels said that in looking for the best use of the state’s $610 million surplus, McKee wanted to provide some tax relief “in a one-time fashion” as opposed to making permanent changes in tax rates.

“We wouldn’t give $610 million in permanent tax relief because we would have to have that next year — that would blow a hole in our budget,” he said. “So when faced with the prospect of a 3-cent gas tax increase this summer, while we had $610 million in surplus, the governor thought: Let’s see how we could use it wisely.”

But Zurier questioned the wisdom of the proposal, saying it would lead to permanent revenue loss.

“The two-year $24.6 million patch of surplus funds would only cover the beginning of this perpetual lost revenue stream, after which the lost motor fuel tax revenues would have to be replaced with general revenue (such as income and sales taxes),” he wrote. “In other words, the proposal is not for a time-limited pause, but instead for a permanent revenue loss to be filled with broad-based tax revenue.”

Zurier said gas tax can be viewed as a type of “user fee” through which motorists pay to maintain the roads they drive on.

He noted that the gas tax proposal comes at a time when Rhode Island is trying to comply with the Act on Climate, a law passed in 2021 that makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable.

The proposal also comes after a federal judge ruled in September that Rhode Island’s truck tolls violate the US Constitution, blocking the state from collecting a source of transportation funding.

And Zurier noted the proposal comes after the state has used general revenue to eliminate the local excise tax on automobiles.

“Viewed from this perspective,” he said, “the gasoline tax ‘pause’ has the unfortunate effect of shifting the burden of maintaining our roads from motorists to the general public, many of whom ride bicycles, take public transportation, or in other ways do their part to reduce the carbon footprint of our state’s transportation sector.”

On Tuesday, Senate Finance Committee Chair Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, said, “Every little bit helps for those who don’t have any, so it is a savings, but we have to look at it in the context of what the revenue is used for and how it impacts us in the long term.”

For example, gas tax revenue is used for transportation projects funded with 80 percent federal money and 20 percent state funds, so lost gas tax revenue could mean hundreds of millions of dollars in future years, he said.

“Senator Zurier raises some issues that we need to make sure we take into account in evaluating the proposed reduction in the gas tax,” DiPalma said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.