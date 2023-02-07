Seeing few everyday heroes, Bristol novelist invents one

A few weeks ago, that number got even smaller with the death of a great man, Brigadier General Michael Byrnes . I was so moved by the outpouring of love and kindness for one of Bristol’s own. He was the real deal; a combat veteran, military leader, global diplomat, local business leader and a sage on matters pertaining to government, education and civility. In Bristol, we are still feeling his loss while envisioning ways to remember him.

During the past few years — from the peak of the pandemic through the time leading up to the recent midterm elections — I came to a realization: There aren’t many real heroes in our everyday lives. The number of heroes capable of influencing my life and, more importantly, the lives of my grandchildren, is actually quite small.

It took General Byrnes’s death to get me thinking about the few heroes I have in my life. Heroes that do emerge tend to fall into one of three categories: those trained to put their lives at risk for your health and well-being, everyday citizens who intervene in emergency situations, and individuals acting heroically — and often altruistically — while serving their community. Some unique individuals like Mike Byrnes, well, they check all the boxes.

The first hero type tends to include members of the military and law enforcement, firefighters and medical professionals. In recent years, I see fewer stories in the news heralding heroes among members of these groups. There is no shortage of media stories about good Samaritans, however attention to these stories seems short lived. But the third hero type is where I most notice a dearth of real heroes.

With much of the news being more focused on entertainment than information these days, it is challenging for stories of heroes to emerge. The few heroes at the national or world level eventually seem to be brought down by scandal or some untimely tragedy.

Our local media does its part to report on heroes of all types. They even go so far as to publish their frequent lists of “People in the News” and their “Top 50″ this and “Top 10″ that. Some of these are the result of paid self-promotion while others are genuine.

All of this has become a relevant conversation to me. It became very clear to me that I had been longing for stories of real heroes. That provided an opportunity to develop a template for one in Jason Carlisle, the protagonist in my novel, “Why.” The introspection this project required has tempered my worry.

It turns out, heroes like Mike Byrnes are what I have been looking for. His death made me realize heroes of all types can be found. The “thousand points of light” that President George H. W. Bush popularized in the 1980s exists today, as volunteering and community service opportunities abound. Even the importance of learning and living civics has been elevated by the local news media. This past June, the Rhode Island Civic Readiness Task Force was established to improve the quality of civics education in Rhode Island. We await this group’s recommendations and their implementation in each school district.

This gives me hope. I know General Byrnes will be watching. Civics knowledge, education and service were all very meaningful to this real hero.

Craig H. Evans is a novelist and retired director of retirement living communities who lives in Bristol.