Somerville seeks members for Public Safety for All task force

Somerville is seeking applicants to fill the three community seats on a new Public Safety for All task force.
The new panel, which the city is creating through its Department of Racial and Social Justice, will develop recommendations for possible new approaches to public safety in the city. Along with the three community members, the 13-member team will consist of community advocates, subject matter experts, and city officials.
All community members must live or work in Somerville and be at least 17 years old.
The new task force is part of the city’s overall Public Safety for All initiative, which seeks to create and shape public safety policies and engagement that advance racial and social justice. Task force members are expected to attend meetings five hours weekly for up to eight months.
Applications for the community member seats are available online at somervillema.gov/RSJ, and can be submitted through Feb. 24.
