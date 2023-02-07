State Police K9 finds man’s body in woods; officials believe he fled from traffic stop in Westfield

A State Police K9 team located a body believed to be a man who fled from a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Westfield, authorities said Tuesday.

At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado, 24, of Westfield was stopped on Union Street near Eastwood Drive after state troopers learned he was driving with revoked insurance, officials said. Maldonado fled on foot into the nearby woods, according to a statement from State Police.

“A State Police K9 team responded and began a track of the suspect through woods and fields along Union Street, Powdermill Brook, and the Westfield River,” the statement said. “The K9 team, along with Troopers, Westfield Police Officers, and the State Police Air Wing searched the area for several hours but did not locate the suspect.”