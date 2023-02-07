These are the finalists for Providence police chief

While Perez, Lapatin, and Lanni are already well known in many law enforcement circles, the audition will give Smiley a chance to view up close how each candidate handles the public spotlight – a crucial component of the job. It will be especially interesting to watch them answer questions about police-community relations in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols being killed in Memphis.

The three finalists seeking to replace longtime chief Hugh Clements are scheduled to attend a community meeting at 5:30 tomorrow evening at the Providence Career and Technical Academy to answer moderated questions from the public and outline their vision for the department.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has narrowed his search for the city’s next police chief down to three internal candidates: acting Chief Oscar Perez and Majors David Lapatin and Kevin Lanni.

The bigger picture: It’s a sign of a healthy police department to have three finalists from within, and each candidate appears to have plenty of support.

Perez, who joined the police department in 1994, has long been viewed as a future chief, and his move to the No. 2 post in November was very much seen as former mayor Jorge Elorza’s attempt to pick a successor to Clements.

Lapatin has been on the force since 1983, and is likely the best known among the finalists because he is frequently the member of the department charged with talking to the media (often on camera) about ongoing investigations. Those interactions could be helpful during the public interview process.

Lanni joined the department in 1997 and moved up the ranks at a faster pace than many of his peers. He has dazzled the Smiley administration during the interview process, and it’s considered only a matter of time before he’s running a large police department somewhere in the country.

One key question: Smiley is expected to name a chief before the end of the month, but will the two candidates who aren’t picked be comfortable remaining in their current positions under a new chief? It would be a huge blow to the department to lose any institutional knowledge just as a new chief comes on board.

Smiley, Cedric Huntley from the Nonviolence Institute, and Mario Bueno from Progreso Latino are scheduled to moderate Wednesday’s forum.

