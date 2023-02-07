Wellesley High requires parent to accompany students to basketball game after racial taunts, officials say

In a letter sent to parents Feb. 6, Principal Jamie Chisum also reported that Wellesley students were so rowdy during the game, a referee had to order them to back away from the court and further up into the stands to assure there was no physical contact with the players. And when the game was over, students flooded the court before the teams could hold their traditional handshake, he wrote.

After some Wellesley High School students directed racial taunts at Black players of the Weymouth High boys’ basketball team during warmups Friday, school leaders are now requiring an adult to accompany any student who wants to attend Tuesday night’s game, Wellesley parents have been told.

“Because we need to do everything we can to make sure any guests who come to Wellesley High School are treated with respect and dignity we will only allow student fans to come to the game if they are seated with an adult” for Tuesday’s game against Brookline High School, Chisum wrote. “We will also be taking steps at any future home basketball games this year and in the future to ensure that our crowd remains an appropriate distance from the court and their language is monitored.”

According to the principal, the disturbing behavior started when the Weymouth players were going through their warm-up drills before the tipoff on Friday.

“During warmups for the game, racial slurs were directed toward some Black players on the Weymouth team from our student section,” Chisum wrote. “The players heard the terms but did not see who said them. They reported the incident to their coaches after the game and it was then the coaches brought the information forward to us.”

Chisum wrote an investigation is underway and if any student is identified as the source of the vile language, they will face discipline under the system’s disciplinary code.

“We are all upset and disappointed that anyone from our school could have engaged in the behavior of abusing others with racist language,” Chisum wrote, adding that the Weymouth staff applauded the way the Wellesley basketball team comported themselves during the game. “The Weymouth coaching staff complimented the boys on our basketball team for playing a clean, fair game and never engaging in any inappropriate behaviors.”

Wellesley won the game 55 to 50, according to the Weymouth High School Boys Basketball Twitter account.

Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent David Lussier said in a statement his staff has apologized to Weymouth school officials.

“It’s critical that we speak with a clear voice and name this behavior as both unacceptable and contrary to our core values as a district,” he wrote while forwarding the principal’s letter to parents. “No one deserves to be treated this way, particularly student athletes who travel to our district to compete....Hate speech has no place in our district.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.