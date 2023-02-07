fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wendy’s employee in Lynn shot at drive-through window, police say

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2023, 43 minutes ago

A male employee at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot at the drive-through window Tuesday evening, officials said.

Lynn police responded to a report of a shooting at the Wendy’s on Boston Street at 5:54 p.m., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman.

The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Kmiec said in an e-mail. The victim’s name was not released.

Lynn police detectives are investigating the shooting, he said. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening. No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

