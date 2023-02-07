Wendy’s employee in Lynn shot at drive-through window, police say

Lynn police responded to a report of a shooting at the Wendy’s on Boston Street at 5:54 p.m., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman.

A male employee at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot at the drive-through window Tuesday evening, officials said.

The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Kmiec said in an e-mail. The victim’s name was not released.

Lynn police detectives are investigating the shooting, he said. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening. No further information was immediately available.

