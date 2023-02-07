Westford League of Women Voters holding mental health forum

Westford residents can learn more about how to get help for mental health challenges at a virtual event the Westford League of Women Voters is presenting on Feb. 15.

Open to all, the event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The Westford League is organizing the event in response to the growing numbers of people facing depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges, the group said. At the event, Rae Dick, Westford’s health director, and Nicole Laviolette, the town’s community wellness coordinator, will outline programs and services that are designed to help Westford residents address mental health concerns. There also will be time for questions.