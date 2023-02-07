Wintry mix will make roads slick Tuesday night, forecasters warn

“This is an approximate radar simulation on the arrival of a brief wintry mix ... roughly between 7 p.m. this evening and midnight,” the tweet said. “The main concern is the light freezing rain which may result in a light glaze of ice on untreated roadways.”

The National Weather Service tweeted that the wintry mix is due to arrive in the Boston area between 7 p.m. and midnight.

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain may result in slick roads Tuesday night, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory for much of Massachusetts will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday though 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service, which warned of a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces and slippery road conditions.

Areas south of Boston and the Cape and Islands are not under the advisory.

After the wintry mix, there will be a chance of rain after midnight in the Boston area. Forecasters said there will be little or no accumulation of snow or sleet, but there could be a trace of ice accumulation, as low temperatures could dip to the lower 30s.

Forecasters are expecting unseasonably mild temperatures on Friday.

It could be so mild that “record highs may be challenged,” forecasters wrote.

