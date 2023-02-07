Woman, 27, struck and killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford, Maine

A woman was killed Tuesday in Biddeford, Maine, after she was struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train, officials said.

At 5:44 a.m., the engineer of the train notified police that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, police said. The train came to a stop at the crossing, blocking the road before it was rerouted, officials said.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was “trespassing on the track,” a spokesperson for Amtrak said in an email. The woman’s name was not released.