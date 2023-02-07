fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman, 27, struck and killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford, Maine

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2023, 13 minutes ago

A woman was killed Tuesday in Biddeford, Maine, after she was struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train, officials said.

At 5:44 a.m., the engineer of the train notified police that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, police said. The train came to a stop at the crossing, blocking the road before it was rerouted, officials said.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was “trespassing on the track,” a spokesperson for Amtrak said in an email. The woman’s name was not released.

Amtrak Northeast said on Twitter that the train, which was carrying 28 passengers, would terminate at the Wells stop. Train 681 were also canceled due to “police activity,” according to a tweet from Amtrak Downeaster.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

