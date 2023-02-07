Conservative groups look beyond Trump for 2024 GOP nominee

Instead, the group has invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as Trump’s most formidable likely challenger, along with Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador; former vice president Mike Pence; former secretary of state Mike Pompeo; Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

David McIntosh, the president of the influential Club For Growth group, said Tuesday that the group has invited a half dozen potential Republican candidates to its donor summit in Florida next month, but Trump — the only declared major candidate in the race so far — is not among them.

NEW YORK — Two major conservative groups have signaled they are open to supporting someone other than Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House, the latest sign from an increasingly vocal segment of the Republican Party that it’s time to move on from the former president.

“We think it would be great for our members to hear them, see what they have to say, where they want to lead the country," McIntosh said in an interview.

His comments follow a memo released over the weekend by the conservative advocacy group Americans For Prosperity that said the group was prepared to support someone other than Trump in the GOP primary.

Tensions between Trump and both groups are not new, but their willingness to get involved on behalf of another candidate may only encourage at least half a dozen potential rivals who are considering campaigns. Haley is expected to announce her 2024 campaign next week in South Carolina.

Both groups join several megadonors who have signaled in recent months that they’re looking elsewhere for a presidential nominee.

Trump is facing a swirl of legal problems and has been blamed for the GOP’s underwhelming performance in last year’s midterm elections. However, he remains the most dominant figure in the party and has a been a prolific fund-raiser, relying on a network of small donors.

Asked for comment Tuesday, Trump's campaign pointed to messages on his Truth Social network in which he called McIntosh's organization the “Club For NO Growth." He later posted an additional message Tuesday calling the group “an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers."

Club For Growth, an antitax group, opposed Trump during his 2016 campaign but became a big ally once he won the White House. But the group has been at odds with Trump over the last year after it endorsed opposing candidates in Republican primaries, especially in the Ohio and Pennsylvania Senate races.

Americans For Prosperity, founded by the billionaire industrialist Koch brothers, has long clashed with Trump. Their substantial network refused to endorse him or any candidate in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Trump in the past has lashed out at the brothers, calling them a “total joke” and “globalists” who are “against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade.”

In the new memo, the group said, “The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.” It said the political advocacy arm of AFP is prepared to support a candidate in the GOP primary “who can lead our country forward, and who can win” — with an added emphasis on “win.”

A spokesperson for the group did not offer any further details about the process, including when the organization might make a decision on whom to endorse and which candidates might win the group’s backing.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boebert suggests God directed her response to speaker

Representative Lauren Boebert suggested that God used her to stand up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom she indirectly referred to as one of her “demons,” while speaking at a women’s conference at a Dallas church over the weekend.

“Ladies . . . God is using you in mighty ways,” the Colorado Republican told a crowd of what appeared to be mostly women, according to clips of her remarks posted by PatriotTakes, a liberal PAC. Boebert was a featured speaker at the SALT Conference at Storehouse Dallas, which aims to provide “spiritual and leadership training to equip an army of women to awaken culture with the truth and love of Jesus.”

“Maybe he’ll have you ball up your fists and stand in front of some demons — maybe a speaker of the House?” Boebert added, to laughter and a standing ovation from those in the audience.

After some of the laughter died down, Boebert joked that she had also stood up to former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, “so nobody knows what I really meant there, for the record, when they try to put this in print.”

Boebert was among a small group of hard-right Republicans in the House who opposed McCarthy’s speakership bid, forcing four days’ worth of votes before he finally won the gavel last month. McCarthy made a number of concessions to hard-right members of his caucus to become speaker, including changes to House rules.

WASHINGTON POST

Security fence returns to Capitol before Biden speech

WASHINGTON — Officials ramped up security at the Capitol before President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, moving over the objections of the Republican-appointed top security officer in the House to reinstall the fence around the complex’s perimeter that was erected after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

The enhanced security comes amid heightened tension on Capitol Hill as lawmakers have sparred in recent days over the removal of metal detectors from around the House chamber and the termination of a rule that prohibited lawmakers from carrying guns into committee rooms. The changes were made under the chamber’s new Republican leadership.

Security enhancements for this year’s State of the Union speech have exposed partisan divisions as well. The restoration of the fence was approved by a 2-to-1 vote of the Capitol Police Board, which governs security in the Capitol complex. The top security official in the Republican-led House, newly appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, voted against the fence while his Democratic-appointed Senate counterpart and the architect of the Capitol backed it. The opposition by William McFarland, the House sergeant-at-arms, was reported earlier by Politico.

His office declined to comment on security matters, and McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether he agreed with McFarland’s opposition to temporarily reinstalling the fence.

The presidential address to Congress always draws intense security, given that it puts the members of all three branches of government — the president and his Cabinet as well as top military leaders, members of the House and Senate, and the justices of the Supreme Court — together in the same room.

The violence by a pro-Donald Trump mob two years ago is still fresh in the minds of many lawmakers. Last year, the Capitol Police tracked 7,501 threats against members of Congress, a decrease from 9,625 in 2021, but far higher than the 902 threats investigated in 2016.

NEW YORK TIMES