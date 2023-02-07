Marty Walsh is the designated survivor for President Biden’s State of the Union address

Former Boston mayor and Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh was given an excused absence from President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night to ensure the continuity of government, a particularly lucky break for the Dorchester native who might soon leave Washington, D.C., altogether.

Each year when Washington’s most powerful officials all gather in one room for the annual speech, a high-ranking member of the president’s Cabinet is selected as the “designated survivor” in the case of a catastrophic event resulting in mass casualties of American leaders.

It comes as the Globe reported earlier Tuesday that Walsh is expected to step down from the Cabinet position so he can serve as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association. Though he has not yet officially accepted the job, sources close to Walsh told the Globe he has undergone the vetting process and is expected to take the role.