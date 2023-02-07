President Biden, in State of the Union, acknowledges New Hampshire father whose daughter from fentanyl

President Biden paid tribute during his State of the Union address Tuesday night to a New Hampshire father who lost his daughter to a fentanyl overdose and now works to support other families affected by substance abuse.

More than an hour into the president’s speech, he said that there was man in the House Chamber, whom he identified only as Doug, from Newton, N.H.. The man wrote a letter to the president and first lady Jill Biden about his daughter, Courtney.

The man is Doug Griffin, whose daughter died in 2014, the Associated Press reported.