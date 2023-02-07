Where did all the strange State of the Union traditions come from?

And . . . the applause. The unending waves of applause that double the length of the speech — for the first lady, for whoever is seated next to the first lady, for the troops and the Supreme Court and the Cabinet. The one-party-only applause, the are-we-all-gonna-clap-for-this-oops-I-guess-not applause, and of course the five-minute standing-o’s for every single expression of patriotism.

With all the pomp and pageantry surrounding the president’s State of the Union address, one might think its traditions date back to the earliest days of the republic. There’s the House sergeant-at-arms bellowing out the arrival of the president, as if microphones were never invented. There’s the president handing paper copies of his speech to the House speaker and vice president, as if that couldn’t have just been an e-mail.

Yet, much of the history behind the State of the Union is modern.

Why we have a State of the Union

Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution says the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

The first president, George Washington, interpreted “from time to time” to mean annually, and “give to the Congress” to mean make a speech before a joint session of the House and Senate. He gave the first State of the Union, then called the Annual Message, on Jan. 8, 1790, in the temporary capitol building in New York. It was 1,100 words long and apparently pretty dry: Washington listed things the country should do, like having a joint military, common currency, and uniform naturalization procedures.

Why the State of the Union is given as a speech

This actually could have been an e-mail.

The second president, John Adams, carried on Washington’s speech tradition, but his successor, Thomas Jefferson, did not, submitting an annual message in print instead. Officially, the reason for stopping the speech was that Jefferson hated anything that smacked of monarchy, but Jefferson was also afraid of public speaking, and, plus, getting around back then in Washington, D.C., was a mud-caked drag.

For more than a century afterward, all presidents submitted the annual message in text form only, and there is nothing stopping presidents from going back to that tradition, whether by e-mail blast, Twitter thread or in cursive on a parchment scroll.

President Woodrow Wilson brought back the speechifying in December 1913. A former government professor, Wilson thought the separation of powers in the Constitution was a little too strict, and as president he looked for opportunities to increase presidential power and set the political agenda in Congress.

“WASHINGTON WAS AMAZED,” the Post announced the day after his speech, although Wilson had just looked down at his paper and read it out in a monotone. There may not have even been a microphone; according to the House historian, the House didn’t start experimenting with amplification until the 1920s, and it didn’t have a permanent microphone system until 1938.

Every president since — with the exception of Herbert Hoover — has given the annual message as a speech. Franklin D. Roosevelt gave it its modern name, “the State of the Union,” and his successor, Harry S. Truman, gave the first televised SOTU.

Why the State of the Union happens at night

President Lyndon B. Johnson, a master of politics long before he entered the White House, decided to move his speech to prime time so he could speak directly to millions of Americans watching at home (this was back when there were three channels) who could pressure Congress to do what Johnson suggested. In January 1965, that was the “Great Society” — Johnson’s massive plan for social welfare, education, and the arts.

Why there’s a rebuttal

Basically because Republicans had a fit when Johnson’s plan worked. They pressured TV networks to televise their response the next year. Two days after Johnson’s 1966 State of the Union, Republicans gave a televised response featuring a young congressman and future president: Gerald Ford.

Why the sergeant-at-arms is shouting

It’s the ceremonial job of the House sergeant-at-arms to announce the arrival of the president and other high-ranking officials. (He also has actual duties, including coordinating protocol and security in the House chamber, and serving on the board of the Capitol Police.) Wilson Livingood served as House sergeant-at-arms for 17 years and shouted the arrival of three presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. A soft-spoken man, he once told CNN that for weeks before a State of the Union, he would practice bellowing, “Mister/Madam Speaker, the president of the United States!”

When Paul Irving took over in 2013, he shouted, too; Irving was forced to resign in 2021 after the Jan. 6 riot. Last year, sergeant-at-arms William J. Walker used a concealed microphone and did not yell out Biden’s arrival, which some people did not love. New acting sergeant-at-arms William McFarland had the honors Tuesday.

Who sits with the first lady (and why they always draw applause)

On Jan. 13, 1982, amid an intense snowstorm, Air Florida Flight 90 took off from Washington National Airport. It struggled to gain altitude and clipped the 14th Street bridge before crashing into the icy Potomac River, killing 76 people onboard and four people on the ground. Incredibly, five people survived, due in no small part to the heroic actions of bystanders. One of them was Lenny Skutnik, a 29-year-old federal worker who jumped into the water and rescued a woman.

A few weeks later, President Reagan invited Skutnik to sit in the gallery with first lady Nancy Reagan during his annual address. Reagan even shouted him out in the speech, calling his actions “the spirit of American heroism at its finest.” Skutnik, clearly embarrassed, received a standing ovation and a salute from the president.

Since then, presidents have invited ordinary Americans who have done something heroic to sit with the first lady. For a long time, those guests were referred to as “Lenny Skutniks.”