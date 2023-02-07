Add tuition creep to BU Jenga building’s hair-raising qualities

Re “BU’s Jenga building creeps me out” (Opinion, Feb. 3): Like Jon Garelick, I too am creeped out by the new Boston University Center for Computing & Data Sciences, but for different reasons. I’m appalled that the university would spend hundreds of millions of dollars for a flamboyant building whose main purpose, as Garelick suggests, is to look “very pretty” in a photo that can be used in a fund-raising campaign.

Tuition at BU is more than $61,000. Room, board, and other fees can add another $20,000. BU desperately needs to attract wealthy students from around the globe, and the Jenga building is designed to do just that. Yet what do computer science students really need? A screen, a reliable source of electricity and, oh, maybe a teacher or two.