Donating a kidney should not be a prisoner’s price of going home

Re “Bill would let inmates swap time, organs” (Metro, Feb. 2): A legislative proposal would give incarcerated people up to a year off their sentences for donating bone marrow or organs. The bill dehumanizes people in prison, reducing them to body part storage units. Whatever the intentions, the result is appalling — and probably in conflict with federal law.

There’s no such thing as bodily autonomy in prison, nor is there even dignified health care. The Department of Correction has failed to transport people to medically necessary appointments and procedures. Now this policy would prey on people so desperate to return to their loved ones they’d risk their health to get back to them sooner.