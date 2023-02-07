After enduring a teachers’ strike, the Woburn girls’ basketball team grinds out a Middlesex League win vs. Winchester

“We were a little sluggish offensively, which is to be expected,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “The character, the toughness, and the mental toughness of these girls is tremendous.”

It took the Tanners until the 3:31 mark to score, and they trailed Winchester by seven through the opening quarter. They made progress in the second, hit their stride in the third, and ultimately grinded out a 36-33 Middlesex League home win.

WOBURN — After a five-day teacher strike in Woburn that canceled classes for nearly 4,300 students last week, the Woburn girls’ basketball team returned a little rusty for its first game in 11 days against Winchester on Tuesday night.

After his No. 7 Tanners (13-0) struggled to get going, Woburn head coach Steve Sullivan acknowledged, "We were a little sluggish offensively, which is to be expected," after his team was idled by a teachers' strike. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sophomore Shannon McCarthy paced the No. 7 Tanners (13-0) with a career-high 17 points, including 10 in the second half, and made her presence felt on both ends. Classmate Mckenna Morrison added 8 points, including a tough bucket in the lane with 25.9 seconds left to extend the lead to three.

Junior Emily Collins fueled the Red & Black (13-4) with 20 points and consistently played at her own pace despite a constant barrage of double- and, sometimes, triple-teams.

Collins and senior captain Claire English (8 points) helped Winchester build a 12-5 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Red & Black’s patient approach paid dividends and disrupted the Tanners’ flow early.

Woburn took the lead thanks to a 10-0 run, but Collins canned a corner 3-pointer in the final minute to give Winchester a 20-17 halftime edge.

“She’s always prepared,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley of her standout forward. “She’s a fun player. She’s intense.”

Much like Collins, McCarthy didn’t try to do too much down low. Instead, she picked her spots and finished with both hands in key moments. With both teams playing suffocating defense, shots were hard to come by, but Collins and McCarthy consistently found a way.

With Collins blanketed and English in foul trouble, Ceci Kelcourse carried Winchester to start the second half. Woburn hung around, though, and Cyndea Labissiere found Hannah Surrette for a fast-break layup to put the Tanners ahead, 28-27, through three.

The teams traded buckets for much of the fourth. McCarthy put back her own miss to give Woburn a 34-31 lead. Collins converted inside, then Morrison pushed the margin to 3 before the Red & Black’s final attempt was off line.

McCarthy acknowledged it was “a little rough out there to begin with,” but was pleased with the way the Tanners responded when it mattered most.

Woburn was able to practice at nearby Evolution Sports during the week, though it wasn’t quite the same without its coaches present.

Once the contract was settled Sunday, the Tanners practiced as a team Monday. They made it clear it wasn’t an excuse heading into the game. It was simply a fact that they hadn’t played a competitive game in quite some time.

As they’ve done all season, though, they made timely plays and ended up on top against an upset-minded opponent.

“Positive energy just builds,” McCarthy said. “That’s our thing.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.