Alyssa Hopps helps Quincy girls’ basketball clinch first Patriot League title since 2016 with clutch basket over Pembroke

Alyssa Hopps delivered the Quincy girls’ basketball team its first Patriot League title since 2016 when she buried the go-ahead basket in the final seconds of a 51-49 victory over Pembroke on Tuesday night.

“We had gotten down double-digits pretty early in the game and just had to fight back,” said Quincy coach Sarah Conlon. “I’m really proud of the kids — digging in and believing in each other and making it happen.”

By the end of the third period, the Presidents (14-2) had tied the game, 49-49.