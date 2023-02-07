Boston College women cruise by Harvard to reach Beanpot final thanks to a blue-line barrage

Boston College wanted revenge on the team that kept them from last season’s Beanpot title. Thanks to goals from three different defensemen, the Eagles did, earning a 3-0 shutout of 2022 champion Harvard in their Women’s Beanpot semifinal at BC’s Kelley Rink.
BC (17-12-1) opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, when Caroline Goffredo sailed into the Harvard zone and zipped the puck over to Cayla Barnes, who sent a slapper past Crimson goaltender Alex Pellicci.
Kristin Della Rovere led a late first period charge for Harvard (7-15-3), but Eagles netminder Abigail Levy kept the Crimson off the board.
Advertisement
The second period saw two BC blueliners earn their first goals of the season. Keri Clougherty sent a shot in from the point to put the Eagles up 2-0 seven minutes into the frame. With 37 seconds left before the intermission, Sydney Fess took advantage on the power play to bounce a shot off Pellicci’s right pad to make it 3-0.
In the third period, Harvard had two power-play opportunities, but Levy denied each chance. The grad student ended the night with 30 saves, earning her eighth career shutout, moving to fourth all-time in Eagles history.
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.