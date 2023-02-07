fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's Beanpot | BC 3, Harvard 0

Boston College women cruise by Harvard to reach Beanpot final thanks to a blue-line barrage

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2023, 32 minutes ago
BC's Kelly Browne (left) couldn't be happier for Keri Clougherty after Clougherty scored her first goal of the season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Boston College wanted revenge on the team that kept them from last season’s Beanpot title. Thanks to goals from three different defensemen, the Eagles did, earning a 3-0 shutout of 2022 champion Harvard in their Women’s Beanpot semifinal at BC’s Kelley Rink.

BC (17-12-1) opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, when Caroline Goffredo sailed into the Harvard zone and zipped the puck over to Cayla Barnes, who sent a slapper past Crimson goaltender Alex Pellicci.

Kristin Della Rovere led a late first period charge for Harvard (7-15-3), but Eagles netminder Abigail Levy kept the Crimson off the board.

The second period saw two BC blueliners earn their first goals of the season. Keri Clougherty sent a shot in from the point to put the Eagles up 2-0 seven minutes into the frame. With 37 seconds left before the intermission, Sydney Fess took advantage on the power play to bounce a shot off Pellicci’s right pad to make it 3-0.

In the third period, Harvard had two power-play opportunities, but Levy denied each chance. The grad student ended the night with 30 saves, earning her eighth career shutout, moving to fourth all-time in Eagles history.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

