Boston College women cruise by Harvard to reach Beanpot final thanks to a blue-line barrage

Boston College wanted revenge on the team that kept them from last season’s Beanpot title. Thanks to goals from three different defensemen, the Eagles did, earning a 3-0 shutout of 2022 champion Harvard in their Women’s Beanpot semifinal at BC’s Kelley Rink.

BC (17-12-1) opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, when Caroline Goffredo sailed into the Harvard zone and zipped the puck over to Cayla Barnes, who sent a slapper past Crimson goaltender Alex Pellicci.

Kristin Della Rovere led a late first period charge for Harvard (7-15-3), but Eagles netminder Abigail Levy kept the Crimson off the board.