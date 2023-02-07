Brothers Jacob and Sam Gordon push each other, O’Bryant boys’ to repeat City League indoor track title; Latin Academy girls’ also repeat

The Gordon brothers’ finished first and second in the 1-mile race at Boston City League indoor track and field championship on Tuesday, with senior Sam Gordon (4:44.39) pulling away from junior Jacob Gordon (5:00.22) to earn first-place and family bragging rights.

Knowing your opponents’ tendencies is usually seen as an advantage, but for O’Bryant’s Jacob Gordon, the runner pacing him down the home stretch was almost too familiar for his own good: His older brother, Sam.

In their individual races, Sam won the the 2-mile (10:48.99) while Jacob finished first in the 1,000 meter (3:01.65).

“It’s difficult, because I’m used to seeing him in front of me during workouts, having us support each other. I know exactly how we compare,” Jacob said. “It’s a little bit hard to latch on, and hammer things and really go after him.”

Sam was honored as boys’ Athlete of the Meet, while the brothers combined to score 38 points to propel O’Bryant (147 points) to their second straight City League title, finishing more than 90 points ahead of second-place Tech Boston (56 points) at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

“It’s like rocket fuel, are you kidding me?” O’Bryant distance coach Colin Corkery said of the brothers’ success. “If you can have these two guys pushing each other in practice, at home, and actually enjoying themselves while doing it? That’s just awesome.”

Though the Gordon’s had little competition outside of each other and O’Bryant teammate Robert Martinez, who kept pace with Sam in the 2-mile, they recognized the need to keep staying competitive, even if only amongst each other.

“Let’s not look at it as [O’Bryant] vs. [Latin Academy] and that sort of mentality, like we realize that we all are Boston,” Sam Gordon said. “When we get out of the suburbs, we want to compete with those schools. Those are the guys we want to handle.”

▪ On the girls’ side, Latin Academy (167 points) repeated as champion by edging out O’Bryant (126 points) in a two-team derby. Brighton (26 points) finished a distant third.

Latin Academy’s Leanna Lynch (fourth from left) takes the girls' 55-meter dash at the Boston City League track championships at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Dragons won nine of 12 events in the girls' meet. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The once-dominant Dragons program, which had fallen behind O’Bryant in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-staked their claim as the city’s top girls’ program behind a young, well-rounded core. Latin Academy won nine of 12 girls’ events, with junior Maia Poremba earning girls’ Athlete of the Meet with victories in the 1,000-meter (3:28.98), 1-mile (5:51.17) and 2-mile (12:47.27).

Brighton sophomore Delmace Mayo, leading the pack in the boys’ 1-mile run, made history as the first para-athlete to compete at the Boston City League track championships on Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ Brighton sophomore Delmace Mayo made history as the first para-athlete to compete in the Boston City League indoor track and field championships. Mayo has been training as a para-athlete since age 10, and he racked up seven gold medals at the Move United Junior Nationals this past August.

Mayo first got involved with Brighton’s track and field team last spring, despite no other City League team having para-athletes to compete with him. Propelling a wheelchair with just his arms, Mayo competed alongside the other runners in both the 1-mile and 2-mile events on Tuesday, edging out Sam Gordon by four seconds in the 1-mile (4:40.92) and by over a minute in the 2-mile (9:37.12).

Though his scores didn’t count towards the official team standings, he hopes to continue having fun and helping his team compete however he can.

“I just like competing,” Mayo said. “It gives me a state of mind where I’m free and I can just do everything that I want to do.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.