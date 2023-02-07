Browns’ Myles Garrett fine after injuring toe at Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett’s injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events this past weekend.

Garrett got hurt while racing Panthers defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl’s reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury.

The Browns said X-rays were negative. Garrett’s toe popped back into place and the team doesn’t expect him to have any issues.