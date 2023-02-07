EMass girls’ hockey: With a hat trick and game winner, Canton captain Audrey Koen headlines Players of the Week

Amanda Forziati, St. Mary’s — With 16 seconds left in regulation and top-ranked St. Mary’s and Bishop Feehan tied, 2-2, the senior forward scored the winner to give the Spartans the important Catholic Central victory.
Halle Greenleaf, Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich — The junior from Ipswich scored the overtime winner to lift the co-op over Marblehead, 3-2, on Saturday, her 12th goal of the season.
Kelly Holmes, King Phillip — Throw your hats twice! The junior scored six goals and added two assists in a 9-2 victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Emily Hollander, Medfield/Norton — The senior’s hat trick powered Medfield/Norton to an important 4-2 Tri-Valley League win over Westwood.
Audrey Koen, Canton — In a 5-2 Hockomock League win over King Philip, the senior captain fired in three goals for the No. 8 Bulldogs, clinching the Hockomock title. On Monday, her winner lifted Canton to a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Archbishop Williams.
Maddie Santosousso, Pingree — The senior goal had a spectacular 46-save performance in a 2-0 shutout of Tilton.
