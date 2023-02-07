ESPN plans full day of Celtics coverage on March 1

ESPN is planning a full-court press of Celtics coverage on March 1 leading up to its broadcast of that evening’s matchup at TD Garden versus the Cavaliers.

The network is planning a full-day of coverage — titled “Boston Celtics All-Access” — across its various programs and platforms on that Wednesday, beginning with the 7 a.m. “SportsCenter.”

Other programs that will feature Celtics content include “Get Up,” “First Take,” “NBA Today,” and several editions of “SportsCenter.”