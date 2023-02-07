Marty Walsh on track to be named executive director of NHL Players’ Association, according to report

That will be followed by a vote from the executive board, where 18 of the 32-team player representatives would have to vote for Walsh in order for him to become the next executive director. That’s considered to be a formality, as Walsh is expected to be unanimously approved, according to Daily Faceoff.

The move will come in the days following Tuesday night’s State of the Union address by President Joe Biden.

Former Boston mayor and current US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be formally installed as the next executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, according to a report .

Advertisement

The NHLPA announced last April it would form a search committee to replace Donald Fehr, the former executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association who assumed the same role at the NHLPA in December 2010.

Fehr is 74 years old. His salary at the NHLPA is believed to be at least $3.5 million annually.

Walsh, 55, makes a $235,600 salary as Secretary of Labor, according to the US Office of Personnel Management records.

Walsh was elected in mayor in 2014 and held that role until he was selected by President Biden as his Secretary of Labor, with the US Senate confirming his appointment by a 68–29 vote in March of 2021. While in that role, injected himself into last year’s MLB labor dispute, making phone calls to both the owners and players union urging them to return to the table after the owners locked out the players.

Walsh would be the second Massachusetts politician in recent months to jump into the sports space. Charlie Baker, former governor of Massachusetts, was named the next president of the NCAA in December.

Material from previous Globe reports was used in this story.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.