Nantucket boys’ basketball delivers coach Willis Ferreira his 400th career victory with close win over Dennis-Yarmouth

On Tuesday night, with a 49-48 Cape & Islands win over Dennis-Yarmouth, Ferreira earned his 400th career win.

Ferreira remembers falling in love with basketball on the courts of Nantucket’s Boys and Girls Club, before going on to play for the Whalers in high school. He coached the Nantucket girls’ team for 18 years and has led the boys’ squad since 2012.

“I didn’t even think I’d last through one [season],” Ferreira said. “I never set out to win this many games. I just enjoy doing it.”

The Whalers (8-7) gave up an early 21-9 lead to the Dolphins (4-12), but a Karson Wellington free throw with four seconds remaining secured the win for Nantucket.

“We didn’t play particularly great, but we found a way to win,” Ferreira said. “We made one more foul shot than they did, really.”

Jayquan Francis led the Whalers with 16 points, and Carlos Aguilar added 12.

Former Nantucket athletic director and legendary football coach Vito Capizzo had to beg Ferreira, then the boys’ JV coach, to accept the girls’ varsity job back in the early 1990s.

“I said, ‘I’ll try it. I’ll do it for one year,’” Ferreira said. “And here I am, 30 years later.”