Women's Beanpot | Northeastern 4, BU 1

Northeastern women ride their experience to down Boston University, reach Beanpot final

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Maureen Murphy (left) and Chloe Aurard were crucial as Northeastern rolled past BU.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Northeastern women’s hockey’s top-line trio of graduate students Chloé Aurard, Alina Mueller, and Maureen Murphy combined for seven points in the No. 5 Huskies’ 4-1 win over Boston University (10-16-3) in the first round of the Women’s Beanpot at Boston College’s Kelley Rink on Tuesday.

Murphy scored twice in the win for Northeastern (26-2-1), and goaltender Gwyneth Philips — who entered the game leading the nation with a .960 save percentage and 0.79 goals against average — registered 26 saves.

The Huskies will take on the winner of Boston College and Harvard next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.

