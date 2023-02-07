Northeastern women ride their experience to down Boston University, reach Beanpot final

Northeastern women’s hockey’s top-line trio of graduate students Chloé Aurard, Alina Mueller, and Maureen Murphy combined for seven points in the No. 5 Huskies’ 4-1 win over Boston University (10-16-3) in the first round of the Women’s Beanpot at Boston College’s Kelley Rink on Tuesday.

Murphy scored twice in the win for Northeastern (26-2-1), and goaltender Gwyneth Philips — who entered the game leading the nation with a .960 save percentage and 0.79 goals against average — registered 26 saves.