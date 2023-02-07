Patriots owner Robert Kraft hints at future tributes for Tom Brady

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Tuesday the team plans to “have [Tom Brady] back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots.”

Kraft, in a statement to Malcolm Johnson of Boston’s NBC 10, said there’s something in the works to honor the quarterback, but did not reveal specifics.

“He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots. Hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons.