‘She wants to stop every single puck that she sees’: Lila Chamoun gives playoff-bound Milton supreme confidence in its stellar netminder

“This year, [Lila] has hit the ground running,” said Milton fourth-year head coach Matt Lodi. “She got her 1,000th save the other night against Brookline and really has just proven to be the backbone of our team for the last couple years.”

Chamoun coolly collects pucks dumped into her zone and fires off tape-to-tape passes to her defenders to jumpstart the breakout. Before defensive zone faceoffs, she comes out of her net and gives instructions and words of encouragement to her Wildcat teammates. Breakaway bids don’t faze Chamoun, and her impeccable rebound control means that, more often than not, the first save she makes on any given play is also the last.

One word comes to mind when watching Milton goaltender Lila Chamoun in net: confidence.

Advertisement

The 5-foot-6-inch junior captain is playing a crucial role in Milton’s sparkling 12-1-3 start . A year ago, the Wildcats finished 6-12-2 after an 0-7 start. Eight of the 12 wins have been shutout victories courtesy of Chamoun and the Milton D-corps.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Based off how we ended last season, I was super confident in the ability of our team because we ended really strong,” said Chamoun. “Everybody had high hopes, and we were just super excited to get the season started.”

Added senior captain Emily MacNeil, “It’s all about bouncing back from last season. It’s just all about the attitude and the energy and I think that everyone has been so willing to bring forth that and it’s put us where we are right now.”

“ ‘She wants to stop every single puck that she sees, but it’s not for her own benefit. She wants to do that because it helps the team, first and foremost.’ Milton HIgh girls' hockey coach Matt Lodi, on junior goaltender and cocaptain Lila Chamoun

Lodi says that a shift in the team’s culture and camaraderie has been instrumental in the turnabout.. That cohesion begins in the locker room with Chamoun, MacNeill, and the other captain, senior Kerry Balerna.

Milton's sparkling turnabout from a 6-12-2 season of a year ago to a 12-1-3 start this season has been due in large part to the team culture and family atmosphere fostered by its captains: (from left) junior goaltender Lila Chamoun, and seniors Emily MacNeil and Kerry Balerna. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

“One of the things that [the coaches] have preached since we took over four years ago as a staff is building a team atmosphere and treating it like a family, and they really have taken to that this year,” Lodi said. “The leadership is fantastic and really has been the driving force behind our success.”

Advertisement

Of her co-captains, Chamoun said: “They’re my closest friends . . . I trust them in every way and I think the three of us just work super well together trying to lead this team.”

Milton employs a unique system to select captains. Players hoping to be considered for captaincy write a letter to the coaches detailing their vision for the team under their leadership, as well as personal and team goals. The applicants are placed on a ballot and are voted on by their teammates.

Milton fourth-year head coach Matt Lodi (right), addressing his team on the bench during a timeout in Saturday's 2-0 shutout over Walpole on Saturday, credited the team's leaders for its 12-1-3 start this season. "The leadership is fantastic and really has been the driving force behind our success,” Lodi said. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

“I think Lila probably got the same amount of votes as me and Kerry, if not more,” said MacNeil. “She’s been such a strong presence on our team since [her] freshman year . . . but sophomore year, she started breaking out of her shell and becoming a leader even at a young age.”

In addition to her technical work, including superb agility and positioning, and her leadership, one of Chamoun’s greatest attributes, as seen through the eyes of her coaches and teammates, is her hockey IQ.

“She’s one of those players that you can ask a question to as a coach and get feedback from her directly, on what’s working, what’s not working,” said Lodi. “She eats, sleeps, and breathes hockey.”

Advertisement

Milton High coach Matt Lodi described junior goalender and cocaption Lila Chamoun (above) as one of those dedicated players who "eats, sleeps, and breathes hockey." Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

For the first time since 2017, the Wildcats have clinched a spot in the MIAA Division 2 tournament. There is terrific competition within the division this year, but Lodi and the rest of his Milton squad know that with Chamoun in net, they’re a contender in every game.

“She wants to stop every single puck that she sees, but it’s not for her own benefit. She wants to do that because it helps the team, first and foremost,” Lodi said.

Ice chips

▪ At 8-6-2, Natick is on the threshold of clinching a tournament spot in Division 2, despite carrying a roster of 10 freshmen and five sophomores

“We’ve had three really strong seasons leading up to this,” said Natick coach Bruce Ihloff. “We’re an extremely young team, so I was a little concerned, but honestly, I feel like the team’s progressed and made a lot of big strides in the right direction . . . I feel pretty confident.”

Last season, Natick fell, 2-1,to Canton in the state semifinals.

The only upperclassmen, seniors Makenna Doucette and Emma Tavilla, have the Redhawks one win shy of securing a spot.

“This year, we’re back to the basics and the fundamentals. We just made things a little bit simpler, which is helpful for the younger kids to grasp,” he said.

Natick has four regular season games remaining, starting with the Newton North/South co-op Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m.

“The kids are all pulling for each other, even if they’re not on the ice,” he said. “I’ve learned over the years that chemistry and respect goes a lot farther than just having skill on the team. The kids are willing to compete for each other.”

Advertisement

▪ Saturday’s matchup between Cape & Islands rivals Sandwich (10-4-1) and Barnstable (8-6-2) resulted in a 0-0 draw, with Barnstable’s Codi Pickering delivering 38 saves in 5 minutes.

Newburyport senior goalie Teagan Wilson racked up 50 saves in a Saturday afternoon match against seventh-ranked Winthrop. Though the Clippers eventually fell 2-1, Wilson kept her team in the game through overtime.

Games of the week

Wednesday, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake vs. Duxbury (at The Bog, 7:20 p.m.) — Though young, the Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake co-op enter its matchup with second-ranked Duxbury having won six of seven. However, the Dragons are coming off a statement victory Sunday against Archbishop Williams.

Friday, HPNA vs. Methuen/Tewksbury (at Methuen, 7 p.m.) — Every MVC/DCL battle this season is worth watching, but especially this one, in which the 10th-ranked Haverhill/Pentucket/North Reading co-op’s never-give-up attitude will be tested against a skilled Red Rangers offense.

Saturday, Arlington vs. Winchester (at O’Brien Rink, 12 p.m.) — No. 12 Winchester earned a 3-1 victory over No. 9 Arlington on Jan. 11th. Saturday’s rematch is crucial for the Spy Ponders, who have gone 1-1-2 in their last four games.

Saturday, Bishop Feehan vs. Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) (at Rockland Arena, 3:50 p.m.) — This South Shore battle will provide fourth-ranked NDA a test against one of the Catholic Central’s best teams, No. 20 Bishop Feehan.

Advertisement

Sunday, Sandwich vs. Falmouth (at Falmouth Ice Arena, 2 p.m.) — Not only are their neighboring Cape Cod towns, they are neighbors in the most recent MIAA Division 2 rankings, with the Blue Knights ranked seventh and the Clippers at No. 8. When they met two weeks ago, Falmouth pulled out a 2-1 win.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.