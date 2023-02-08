From one gig to the next, Juston McKinney keeps the locals laughing

The fan still remembered the gag all these years later. McKinney had forgotten about it almost as soon as he performed it.

NEWMARKET, N.H. — A guy walks up to Juston McKinney and reminds him of one of his old jokes. Twenty-five years ago, when McKinney was an aspiring comedian working the Boston clubs, he tried out a bit about his supermarket’s overuse of plastic grocery bags. After buying 12 items, he came home with 13 bags. The last bag was for the receipt.

But something nagged at him. What if someone else heard him tell the joke and also recalled it from way back when? Would they think he hadn’t written any new material in all this time?

Not hardly. Nearly 30 years since it started, McKinney’s career is on a sustained upswing, and the jokes keep flowing. On the strength of his new YouTube special “On the Bright Side,” he’s filling up his calendar with gigs across New England and beyond.

He’ll lighten the mood on the biggest date night of the year when he headlines the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough on Valentine’s Day, and he’ll follow that with two shows on Feb. 18 at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury.

McKinney’s mind is constantly racing with new jokes. Nearly every week, he drops into an open mic show near his New Hampshire home — the Stone Church in Newmarket, the Winner’s Circle in Salisbury — to test out “the rawest of the raw,” as he puts it.

“He’s the best comedian in New England,” fellow comedian Mike McDonald said at the Winner’s Circle recently.

The night a US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, McKinney opened a show in Biddeford, Maine, with a couple of jokes about it. When we visited his home earlier this month, New England was in the midst of a cold snap, so he was burning through some thoughts about wearing a ski mask to the bank.

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing this,” said McKinney, who is a hyperactive 52. “I have so much on my mind.”

He was kidding, of course. He was born for comedy.

Juston McKinney in his Newmarket, N.H., home, where he lives with his wife and two sons. He purchased the "# 1 Dad" drinking glass for himself. Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe

Beginning at age 19, he spent a few years working in law enforcement with the York County (Maine) Sheriff’s Department. At the time, that felt like his destiny. “I grew up around cops,” McKinney told Jay Leno the first time he appeared on “The Tonight Show,” in 2002. “They were always over at the house, arresting my dad.”

Even while driving a patrol car, he was thinking about doing stand-up comedy. One night in 1993, he drove down to Boston to make his first appearance at an open mic at the long-gone Stitches. It went well enough that McKinney returned about six months later. This time he brought his friends. He bombed.

Then he watched as another comedian got up and repeated the same short set he’d done the night McKinney had debuted. “I’m like, ‘You can do that?’ ” McKinney recalled. “I thought every time you saw a comedian they were just kind of riffing.”

Once he got the hang of his new calling, he quit the force. He signed on with a manager from New York City, moved there, and got himself booked at virtually all of the city’s comedy clubs. He landed a development deal from Warner Bros. and then another one from CBS. He worked on a sitcom pilot with another cop-turned-comic, John DiResta, a former New York Transit police officer.

“The Finest” was about an earnest young policeman from Maine who moves to the big city to make a difference. He gets paired with a jaded cop who just wants to get injured on the job so he can retire and collect disability insurance. Variety chose the show as a highlight of the upcoming season. But unbeknownst to McKinney and DiResta, their showrunner was also working on another pilot, which got picked up instead.

“That show was ‘Yes, Dear,’ ” McKinney explained — the CBS sitcom that launched another Boston-groomed comedian, Anthony Clark.

McKinney gets a lot of comedy mileage out of his hardscrabble upbringing in and around Portsmouth, with three brothers, a tangle of extended family, and an alcoholic dad who let the house run down and eventually ended up on the streets. On a podcast recently, McKinney recalled how he was the only member of his junior high football team who didn’t have cleats. When his father asked why not, he said, “You didn’t get them for me.”

“I didn’t know you played football!” his father replied.

Today, 81-year-old Perry McKinney is about to celebrate his 17th year of sobriety. In a brief phone call with his son, he said he doesn’t mind at all that Juston often draws comedy from his troubled past.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “Nothing bothers me. I’m getting my second pacemaker next week. Why should I worry?”

One of the walls in Perry’s Portsmouth, N.H., apartment is covered in press clippings about his son’s career.

In his apartment, Perry McKinney has filled a wall with an array of clippings and mementos about his comedian son, Juston. Courtesy Juston McKinney

“He comes every birthday with balloons for my kids,” McKinney said. When he was their age, he joked, the only thing his father was blowing up was a breathalyzer.

Not surprisingly, McKinney takes great pride in being a good father to Jack and Josh, his two sons with his wife of nearly 20 years, Jennifer.

“I try to be here every trash day, which is Tuesday,” McKinney said, drinking water out of a pint glass that reads “#1 Dad.” (He just bought two of them for himself.)

“I’m only on a plane a couple times a year now,” he said. “When the kids were born, I stopped doing Vegas. Those Wednesday-to-Sunday gigs were too long.”

He and Jennifer, who grew up in Tewksbury, moved back East from Los Angeles in 2006. Their tidy two-story home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. The artificial Christmas tree is still up.

“Career-wise, it was not a smart move,” McKinney said about leaving LA. “If you’re a country singer, you gotta be in Nashville. In Newmarket, New Hampshire, there’s not a lot going on. I’m getting gigs at the Polish Club and the Elks Club.”

But the success of “On the Bright Side” has helped bring plenty of renewed momentum, he said. All seven of his year-end shows in Portsmouth and Manchester, N.H., were sell-outs, and he has upcoming theater dates in Concord, N.H.; Camden, Maine; Woonsocket, R.I.; and more.

“It’s going as good as it’s ever gone,” he said.

At this stage in his career, the lifestyle suits him: “I’d rather be a great dad and have a good career than have a great career and be a good dad.”

With jokes.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

