House Republicans float cuts to tie to debt ceiling increase

Biden, in his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, vowed to prevent any default. He also lambasted some Republicans for proposing to terminate Social Security and Medicare unless reauthorized by Congress.

The tentative list, put out by new committee chairman Jodey Arrington of Texas, could form the basis of an eventual proposed accord to avoid a market-rattling US default sometime this summer. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hoping to meet President Biden as soon as this week to continue talks on raising the $31.4 trillion US limit, which was reached in January.

Republicans on the House Budget Committee on Wednesday floated a list of sample budget cuts they could back in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

House Budget Republicans in their press release called on the White House to join the GOP in coming up with bipartisan solutions to prevent insolvency in the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, which are projected to hit funding crises in 2035 and 2028 respectively.

“Democrats’ should stop preying on the fears of seniors by accusing Republicans of cutting Social Security and Medicare and, instead, work with us on bipartisan solutions to address their insolvency,” the press release said. The only ways to avoid benefit cliffs are to raise taxes — which the GOP has ruled out — curb benefits, restrict eligibility, or, in the case of Medicare, curb health care costs.

Arrington is beginning the process of assembling a budget outline that he hopes can pass in the House in April. His press release outlines hundreds of billions of dollars of potential savings for a debt-ceiling deal. While substantial, the savings would likely fall short of the goal of cutting spending by $1 for every $1 increase in the debt ceiling over a two-year period.

The cuts include potentially bipartisan ideas like ending improper payments and fraud in the food stamp program, and clawing back $100 billion in unspent COVID-19 funds.

Other ideas are likely to meet greater Democratic resistance. These include stronger work requirement for able-bodied adults on food stamps and welfare, capping Obamacare subsidies at a lower income level, and rescinding the Biden student loan forgiveness program.

Also targeted are items treasured by liberals, like environmental-justice programs, postal-service electric vehicles, low-emission buses, and legal assistance for asylum seekers. The press release calls for ending “woke” items like a Michelle Obama nature trail in Georgia.