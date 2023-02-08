A running list of layoffs in the Boston-area tech sector

After a decade of strong growth, the local tech scene is suffering and the once-hot job market is cooling off.
Dozens of companies have reduced their workforces, ranging from the regional offices of the tech giants to startups that have been in business only a few years. Some of the cuts have come as online spending and digital activities that spiked in the early days of the pandemic have returned to earth. Companies that staffed up to meet the peak demand during COVID have found themselves over-staffed. The plummeting price of tech stocks has also put pressure on companies to tighten their belts.
About a year ago, the Globe started tracking the newest “unicorns,” startups valued at $1 billion or more. But in the new economic climate, the Globe is now tracking layoffs at tech companies in the region.
In order to be as accurate as possible, we will update this list as we receive new information.
