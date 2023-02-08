fb-pixel Skip to main content

A running list of layoffs in the Boston-area tech sector

By Dana Gerber and Aaron Pressman Globe Staff,Updated February 8, 2023, 23 minutes ago
The WHOOP sign in Kenmore Square (top left). The Wayfair office location on Boylston Street (top center). The lobby of the DraftKings Back Bay offices (top right). DataRobot's office in downtown Boston (bottom left). Cambridge software company HubSpot at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (bottom center). A 3-D printer at the Desktop Metal headquarters in Burlington (bottom right). All of these Boston-area tech companies have conducted layoffs in the last six months.Jim Davis/Globe Staff, David L. Ryan/Globe Staff, Lane Turner/Globe Staff

After a decade of strong growth, the local tech scene is suffering and the once-hot job market is cooling off.

Dozens of companies have reduced their workforces, ranging from the regional offices of the tech giants to startups that have been in business only a few years. Some of the cuts have come as online spending and digital activities that spiked in the early days of the pandemic have returned to earth. Companies that staffed up to meet the peak demand during COVID have found themselves over-staffed. The plummeting price of tech stocks has also put pressure on companies to tighten their belts.

About a year ago, the Globe started tracking the newest “unicorns,” startups valued at $1 billion or more. But in the new economic climate, the Globe is now tracking layoffs at tech companies in the region.

In order to be as accurate as possible, we will update this list as we receive new information. If you have an addition or change to the list, please reach out to dana.gerber@globe.com.

