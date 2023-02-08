Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 31) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Western grebe continued in Mashpee and both the tufted duck and tufted duck x scaup hybrid were rediscovered in Harwich.
A marbled godwit continued at Forest Beach in Chatham along with two Western willets.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a sooty shearwater, a pomarine jaeger, 225 sanderlings, 320 dunlin, 31 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, a dovekie, 725 razorbills, 110 black-legged kittiwakes, 40 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a great cormorant, a double-crested cormorant, a bald eagle, a merlin, a Lapland longspur, and a common redpoll.
Advertisement
Sightings in North Truro included a Northern shrike, 2 white-crowned sparrows, and a Eurasian green-winged teal.
Other sightings around the Cape included 3 killdeer in Centerville, a continuing semipalmated plover and black-headed gull in Hyannis, a short-eared owl and a rusty blackbird in Barnstable, single great egrets in Yarmouth and Chatham, a yellow-breasted chat in Harwich, a common yellowthroat and 14 double-crested cormorants in Eastham, an evening grosbeak in Provincetown, and flocks of up to 14 red crossbills several locations.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.