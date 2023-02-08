fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated February 8, 2023, 19 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Jan. 31) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Western grebe continued in Mashpee and both the tufted duck and tufted duck x scaup hybrid were rediscovered in Harwich.

A marbled godwit continued at Forest Beach in Chatham along with two Western willets.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a sooty shearwater, a pomarine jaeger, 225 sanderlings, 320 dunlin, 31 common murres, 2 thick-billed murres, a dovekie, 725 razorbills, 110 black-legged kittiwakes, 40 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a great cormorant, a double-crested cormorant, a bald eagle, a merlin, a Lapland longspur, and a common redpoll.

Sightings in North Truro included a Northern shrike, 2 white-crowned sparrows, and a Eurasian green-winged teal.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 killdeer in Centerville, a continuing semipalmated plover and black-headed gull in Hyannis, a short-eared owl and a rusty blackbird in Barnstable, single great egrets in Yarmouth and Chatham, a yellow-breasted chat in Harwich, a common yellowthroat and 14 double-crested cormorants in Eastham, an evening grosbeak in Provincetown, and flocks of up to 14 red crossbills several locations.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

