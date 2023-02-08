Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure to headline Marshfield’s Levitate Festival

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles. She won three trophies, including best rock song for "Broken Horses."

The family-friendly festival will also feature bands and artists from around the region, over 30 local food trucks, more than 60 craft and artisan vendors, and art installations. Levitate camp counselors will lead arts and crafts and environmental education in the kids zone every day of the festival.

The 10th annual Levitate Music and Arts Festival will return July 7-9 to Marshfield Fairgrounds, headlined by recent Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, the Trey Anastasio Band, and Stick Figure. The lineup of more than two dozen artists also includes Goose, Lucius, Ziggy Marley, Shakey Graves, Larkin Poe, and Celisse.

“We set out to provide a different kind of festival for our town, and New England, back in 2013, championing our local musicians and artists and building a community who believe wholeheartedly in making the world a more creative and connected place,” said Levitate cofounder Daniel Hassett in a press release.

The music festival is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact; last year it put an end to single-use plastic at all its bars, among other measures.

The event also marks 20 years of Levitate, which began as a surf and skate shop with a community focus. It has an apparel line, runs kids summer camps, has expanded its flagship store to include an outdoor restaurant and music venue, and sponsors Levitate Flannel Jam — a touring fall celebration with music, food, and locally made goods.

It recently launched the Levitate Foundation 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which works to provide “access to music, art, and the outdoors,” according to its website. It makes art available to kids with limited resources through summer camps, said Hassett. One percent of each festival ticket sold will be directed to the nonprofit.

Festival tickets go on sale at noon Thursday. Three-day general admission tickets cost $219, $60 for children 4-12 (younger children are free). VIP tickets are priced at $529. Tickets can be purchased at levitatemusicfestival.frontgatetickets.com.

