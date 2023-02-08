The beautiful resistance of Black love

In a world filled with hardship, in a country that sought to strip us of humanity, where fighting for our freedom was a necessity and remains one, leading with love in spite of our pain is a beautiful resistance.

It is deeper than the many colors of our skin. When we say Black love, much like when we say Black lives, we are speaking to a collective lived experience, a shared history, and a knowing.

“Black and Blackness is not necessarily something the world names as beautiful,” says poet Porsha Olayiwola.

“For me to love somebody who’s Black and who also looks like me and shares my lineage despite everything, despite the attack on Black lives . . . it’s both joyful and a form of resistance. This world is just not set up for Black folk to love themselves, for people to love on Black people; for me that is the resistance of it.”

Poets Crystal Valentine and Porsha Olayiwola. fortheloversphoto

Jonathan Allen and Derrick Young Jr. believe Black love is what sustains our hope.

“Black love is diverse. Expansive,” they explain. “What makes Black love Black is us being rooted in our history, our joint search for liberation and joy, being unapologetic about who we are and how we show up in the world.”

“This longing for somebodiness, as Dr. King would frame it. . . . Black folk in many ways innately feel that longing to want to be seen and want to be valued.”

Derrick Young Jr. and Jonathan Allen are the founders of Leadership Brainery, which aims to bridge the gap in master's degree and doctoral education. shotxmarv

And it’s not just romantic. Black love is what carries friendships and faith, changes lives, and creates family.

“Black love is a beautiful resistance because it’s a light in the darkness which is America. It’s a beautiful resistance because it survived a hardship like no other and it inspires,” says marketing director Clyde Edwards, with his wife, Tami, and their daughter, Chlöe.

A family affair: Tami, Clyde, and Chlöe Edwards. Handout

“Black love is a beautiful resistance because there was once a time we were denied the right to marry and now we can celebrate our love and our Black excellence unapologetically,” says Hermela Belachew, a wedding planner and business owner, honoring her love with Robert Eugene.

Entrepreneurs Robert Eugene and Hermela Belachew, a husband-and-wife power couple. david h photography

“Black love is a beautiful resistance,” says Bernadine Desanges, an expectant mom and director of diversity for the City of Boston, “because it is bigger than us and it is home in human form.”

Bernadine Desanges, director of diversity for the City of Boston, is starting a family with her partner, Jerome Mack. Handout

“Living Black, out loud, and intimately in a relationship fundamentally grounded on unconditional love, respect, and compassion actively disparages the narrative that Black love and Black families do not exist,” she says, celebrating the family she’s making with her partner, Jerome Mack. “Our Black love is a beautiful resistance because it understands and places value on the presence of faith, pains, joys, sacrifices, compromises, transparency, and vulnerability necessary to build and maintain something special; established among two whole people, that embraced becoming a pair.”

Epiphany School's director of donor relations, Marilisa Rita Gabresi-Deleveaux, and Epiphany School arts director and history teacher, AB Deleveaux. Handout

For Epiphany School history teacher and arts director AB Deleveaux and Marilisa Rita Gabresi-Deleveaux, the school’s director of donor relations, Black love is unconditional and intentional.

“Black love is a beautiful resistance because with Black love you are able to move mountains,” he says. “Our Black love assures the dreamer that there is real love for them, even if the representation of Black love isn’t seen enough. Our Black love has created beautiful safe spaces for joy and happiness. Our Black love has allowed us to maintain peace of mind, resilience, and perseverance. Our Black love gives us the strength to overcome hardships and adversities. Our Black love has developed a foundation of principles and values that serves as an agent of change in our community. Our Black love will remain a beacon of hope and leave a legacy for the future generations.”

Learn more at bostonglobe.com/abeautifulresistance and @abeautifulresitance on Instagram.









Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.