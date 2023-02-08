Can we compromise if I don’t want children, but my boyfriend does?

We first talked about this on our third date. We agreed to give our relationship a little time and to see if either of us changed our minds. Over the years, we’ve gone to couples counseling and have been actively trying to come to a compromise. I feel like we have both moved closer toward each other’s point of view, but there’s still a significant difference in what we want for the future. The uncertainty is starting to take a toll, so I’d like to come to a decision very soon.

Q. My boyfriend and I have been together for about four and a half years. I am in my mid-30s, and he is in his late 30s. We are perfect for each other in all ways except one very significant one: He wants children and I do not.

Right now, the best option we’ve come up with is for us to have one child via a surrogate since pregnancy would be very difficult for me. The problem is that I simply cannot decide: I have significant concerns about being a mom, but it’s equally devastating to think of losing the man I love very much. I feel torn between two heartbreaking options. Any advice on how to make this final decision would be much appreciated!

– Torn

A. Raising a child is a huge, lifetime commitment. It doesn’t seem like something you should do to keep a romantic relationship alive.

Consider that if you have a child, the perfection you experience with your boyfriend will not be the same. Your lives will begin to revolve around a new person. Having a kid doesn’t preserve what you have; it makes everything different. It could be a wonderful new step . . . if you wanted kids.

There’s a difference between having “concerns about being a mom” and not wanting to do it at all. I’ve had friends who were ambivalent about the experience and wound up loving it, but again, they were open to it. They knew they couldn’t control the outcome and were ready to try.

Your letter makes it sound like parenting is something you wish you didn’t even have to consider. If that’s the case, the answer is clear to me (and to you, probably). Think about whether this is doubt or a gut feeling that you’d rather not.

I wish I could give you an easy answer, one that would make the tension go away. Maybe it’s time for more therapy on your own.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Let him go so he can move on with his life and find someone who does want a family. If you really love him, you’ll do that. FREEADVICEFORYOU

The giant red flag here is you are seeking a compromise that will keep you with your significant other without you feeling 100 percent committed to raising a child. HEYITHINK

Having a child will magnify any issues you and your partner are having times 1,000,000. Those first couple of years with a baby are hard, hard, hard. CAPECODDA

It’s OK that you don’t want kids. It’s not OK to keep stringing this guy along. HIKERGALNH128

Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.