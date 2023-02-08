A legacy of love, faith, and family: Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

Perhaps we spend so much time memorializing war, witnessing dead bodies, and living in a culture where violence is so normalized we use it in our everyday language, that we don’t know love the way we should.

Much has been made of what the monument to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King looks like, but it feels like love when you walk around it and let your heart be open.

“Racial contestation has made love a battlefield,” says Sarah Lewis, founder of the Vision & Justice Project and associate professor of history of art and architecture and African and African American studies at Harvard University. “It has made love both a force and an unknown for so many. The question that drives to the heart of the aim of culture in civic life — to honor how we embrace each other and ourselves, especially when others don’t.”

For Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, The Embrace is a special representation of an American love story, a Black love story, a story that changed all of our lives, one that is partially responsible for their love.

“It’s about expressing the love of two human beings. In my case, they are my parents,” says Martin Luther King III. “I owe a great debt to them. I wouldn’t be here. It’s a beautiful manifestation of their love.”

"The Embrace" was unveiled on Boston Common last month in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

To spend time with Martin and Arndrea, as I did on February 1 in Boston, is to feel the way that love has moved through the ancestral line. They steal a sweet nuzzle in the elevator, often watch each other as they move about a room, and the corners of their lips part into smiles often.

It’s tender. Similar to Dr. and Mrs. King, Martin and Arndrea met on a blind date after several phone calls. Except their first date almost didn’t happen. “He was five minutes late. Then 10. And after 15 minutes I decided he had absolutely no chance with me,” Arndrea recalls. “But I also felt the need to tell him off on behalf of womankind so he would do better.”

As it turns out, Martin had been called out of town on business. The message got lost in translation. When they finally had their first date, she couldn’t explain it, but the anger melted. “He walked in and within a couple of minutes I realized he was the best man I ever met,” she says, laughing. “You instantly feel some type of comfort and peace around him. It emanates from him.”

They dated 10 years and married in 2006.

“She is beautiful,” Martin says of Arndrea. “But she reminded me of my mom in so many ways — the music she listened to, her mental prowess, the maturity she had, and her calming strength. She just had something so unique and spectacular, a special kind of love no one else could provide.”

We don’t see this kind of love enough, especially as shared by Black folk. Perhaps that is why we fight about how the love should look when depicted. When there’s scarce representation, we become vigilant.

Instead of backlash, Arndrea calls on us to talk about Black love.

“Love, particularly when you face so much that is unloving, is a form of resistance and it always has been. Black love, in a lot of ways, was discouraged and going back to enslaved times, was illegal,” she says. “It’s why we had to come up with our own ceremonies like jumping the broom. Even in the midst of pain, we found a way to love. That’s what keeps our community going and that’s what fortifies us.”

In times like this, as we grapple with the murders of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Karon Blake in Washington, D.C., examining the gravity of love in justice, of love in liberation, of love as a practice, could save our lives.

“We live in a nation that unfortunately negatively reinforces things,” Martin says. “When you are looking for negative that’s what you are going to find. We are programmed so much to dislike ourselves and you want to get rid of that thing you do. That self-hate manifested itself in the worst that ever could have happened in Memphis. It’s beyond tragic and not just in Memphis, but in any city.”

When we say Black Lives Matter, Arndrea says, we are saying what those men said 55 years ago in the 1968 Memphis sanitation strike: I am a man.

We’re saying it in Memphis today, and across the country. We are people.

“What we are saying is Black love matters, too,” Arndrea says. “People also get confused when we talk about love. We have to recognize the highest form is agape, a recognition that we are interconnected, part of the same human family.”

And that message is what lies at the heart of the making of The Embrace.

“There’s never been a form of Black love, Black joy, Black power that was not inclusive to those who are not Black,” says artist Hank Willis Thomas, who made The Embrace. “At the core of Black joy, Black love, Black power is a love of all humanity, of oneself, of life itself.”

Self-love, Martin says, is lacking.

“I don’t think we celebrate and embrace ourselves,” he says. “The love I saw at home between my parents, and then in my mom after Dad was killed, is the kind of reinforcing example of a love that compels and drives me. We have not realized the dream that Dad and Mom shared. We as a society have the ability, we just have not identified the will. And when you bring it from the perspective of love, self-love, love of family, love of community, love of God, you will get results.”

Martin Luther King lll and his wife, Arndrea, with their daughter, Yolanda, at the unveiling of "The Embrace." John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Their 14-year-old daughter, Yolanda, reminded everyone in attendance the day of the unveiling that The Embrace is about love. She renamed it: Love: 360.

“Our daughter talked about tapping in to love inside, outside, and all around us and bringing that in to solve the challenges we face,” Arndrea says. “Each generation has to continue to feed those flames. When we talk about history being taught in school, it’s not for collective guilt. It’s for collective responsibility.”

In his 1967 speech “Where Do We Go From Here,” Dr. King drove home the importance of love’s role in liberation. “Now, we got to get this thing right,” he said. “What is needed is a realization that power without love is reckless and abusive, and that love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”

Dr. and Mrs. King loved humanity so much, they made freeing us their mission. Even after Dr. King was assassinated, Coretta kept on leading with love and fighting for him and us.

“Our daughter doesn’t have her grandparents on Grandparents Day at school,” Arndrea says. “She sometimes feels the emptiness of that and she still embraces love. She sees love in the sculpture. And I think the fact that we don’t see their faces is a challenge for all of us to see ourselves embraced.”

Are you embracing yourself? Does that allow you to love the greater community and be loved? That kind of embrace amounts to a love that can change our lives.

Are you embracing yourself? Does that allow you to love the greater community and be loved? That kind of embrace amounts to a love that can change our lives.













