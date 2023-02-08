47-year fire veteran leaves lasting legacy in Concord

A veteran member of the Concord Fire Department recently worked his last shift.

Captain David Curran retired Jan. 20 after a 47-year fire service career in Concord. Joining the department as a volunteer in 1976, he became a call firefighter in 1978 and in 1981 was hired full time. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1992, and to captain in 2000.

During his career, Curran served on a state hazardous materials team and as a fire instructor with the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.