47-year fire veteran leaves lasting legacy in Concord

A veteran member of the Concord Fire Department recently worked his last shift.
Captain David Curran retired Jan. 20 after a 47-year fire service career in Concord. Joining the department as a volunteer in 1976, he became a call firefighter in 1978 and in 1981 was hired full time. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1992, and to captain in 2000.
During his career, Curran served on a state hazardous materials team and as a fire instructor with the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
“It was an honor to work alongside Captain Curran and to see him make such a meaningful impact within the community while also educating his fellow firefighters,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said. “We wish him nothing but the best during his retirement and thank him for the loyalty and dedication he showed to Concord and its citizens these last 47 years.”
