5 takeaways on the search for a Providence police chief

Acting Chief Oscar Perez and Majors David Lapatin and Kevin Lanni are all career members of the police department, and Mayor Brett Smiley said they emerged as the top candidates for the job following an initial round of interviews. He said that he and former chief Hugh Clements agreed on the three finalists, but Smiley will make the final decision on his own.

PROVIDENCE — The three finalists for Providence police chief appeared together at a public forum Wednesday night, answering questions about their vision for the department, police reform, and how they’ll work with the community.

They’re trying to be like Chief Clements

Smiley was careful to note that Wednesday’s forum was not a political debate, but the three finalists still could have used a campaign manager to better prepare them on ways to stand out in front of a crowd. Instead, Lanni, Lapatin, and Perez largely struck the same tone, often repeating each other’s answers, and falling back on the vague talking points about the need for better community engagement. Considering that all of them are career members of the department, it’s probably not a surprise that no candidate is seeking to be a change agent. Right now, they’re a little too preoccupied with trying to be just like Clements as opposed to outlining their own vision for the department. In some ways, it would have been nice if one of the finalists was an outsider with a different perspective.

Perez stood out when it came to police recruitment, suggesting he would prefer quality over quantity in the police academy (even if that’s at the expense of diversity). Lapatin tackled the issue on the minds of parents right now: violence in schools. He said there have been too many assaults recently, and he’s working with the school department to address the issue. Lanni said the community needs to have more of a role in police decision making prior to a crisis (each candidate would have been wise to commit to holding monthly citywide community meetings similar to the Wednesday’s forum, but didn’t).

Reforming vs, repealing LEOBOR

Each candidate said they support making changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, the state law that dictates how long police officers can face suspension and who sits on the panels that handle officer discipline. There has been movement among some progressives to repeal the law entirely, but there is no appetite for that within legislative leadership, and the candidates for chief all said they would prefer to reform the law. Lapatin offered the most specifics, suggesting that he’d like for the chief to be allowed to suspend an officer for up to 10 days (as opposed to the current two days) before they can request a LEOBOR hearing. He also said he would be open to allowing civilians to sit on the disciplinary panels instead of only current or retired officers.

The cops-in-schools debate isn’t going away

The candidates weren’t asked specifically about whether they support police officers in schools (often referred to as school resource officers), but they each said they want the department to do a better job of working with young people. At one point, an activist in the crowd shouted, “They want counselors, not cops” in schools. You can expect City Council and School Board members to keep this debate front and center in the coming months.

A decision is imminent

Smiley said he intends to announce his choice for chief by the end of the week, but he acknowledged that there is no way to test how the candidates will handle a crowd without having them appear in the front of the crowd. None of the candidates made a significant mistake on Wednesday, and none of them stood out as the clear “winner” of the night. Smiley said he is taking Clements’ advice to select the person he believe that he’ll work best with.

Dan McGowan