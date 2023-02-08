Black ice makes for slippery roads during Wednesday morning commute

“Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution!” forecasters tweeted. “Conditions should improve by mid-morning.”

The National Weather Service said near-freezing temperatures combined with residual moisture and patchy fog will result in slippery conditions Wednesday morning.

Motorists should be extra careful on their Wednesday morning commute due to black ice on roadways.

Roads that appear wet may actually be slick with ice. The weather service was warning drivers to avoid braking suddenly, and to be especially careful on bridges, overpasses, and ramps.

At 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation tweeted that it had deployed approximately 695 pieces of equipment in response to the wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow that fell that night.

Temperatures will climb as the morning goes on, bringing an end to the black ice. Forecasters predict a “bright and mild” day in southern New England, with temperatures potentially reaching as high as 50 degrees in a few places in southeastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island and Connecticut.

In the Boston area, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees and wind gusts of up to 24 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low of around 30 degrees, and Thursday will bring a chance of showers in the afternoon, with a high near 46.

Showers are in the forecast for Thursday night, and then it will get even warmer.

“Unseasonably mild temperatures follow on Friday and record highs may be challenged,” forecasters wrote.

Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 in Boston.

“Cooler weather returns this weekend...but temperatures will still be a bit above normal of this time of year,” forecasters wrote.





