Boston’s COVID-19 rate on the decline, according to the latest wastewater numbers in city

Not only that, but seven of the city’s 11 neighborhoods tested are currently below the citywide average for wastewater, according to the statement released Wednesday. The commission said the XBB variant accounted for 83 percent of all viral particles sampled in the wastewater.

In a statement, the Boston Public Heath Commission said COVID-19 particles in the city’s wastewater dropped by 47 percent over the prior two weeks, with readings now at an average of “1,014 RNA copies/mL” as of Jan. 29.

Boston’s COVID-19 statistics are continuing “to trend downward,” city officials said Wednesday, while urging people to continue to take precautions to protect themselves against the potentially deadly virus.

The commission said COVID-19 cases per day had increased by 1.4 percent over the past seven days, which is considered a “stable trend.” Over the past two weeks, the commission added, new cases had decreased 16 percent as of Feb. 5.

On the hospital front, Boston hospitals had 179 new COVID-19 related admissions through February 6, per the commission’s statement.

“This trend decreased by 8% over the past seven days and by 15% over the past 14 days,” the statement said.

In addition, the commission said it will continue offering free COVID-19 vaccines at sites throughout the city through the end of 2023.

“Offering free COVID-19 vaccines has been an indispensable part of our pandemic response in Boston and will become even more important as the national public health emergency ends,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s public health commissioner, in the statement. “Equity-focused, public health polices like this are why we have been able to significantly reduce pandemic related racial and ethnic health disparities in Boston.”

The statement said the commission urges Bostonians to test for COVID-19 before and after gathering indoors, contact a health care provider about treatment options in the event of a positive test, stay home when sick, masking up indoors and on public transit, and staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters.

“If you have not received a COVID-19 booster since September 2022, you are due to receive the bivalent, omicron-specific booster,” the statement said.

The commission also reminded residents to get their annual flu shot and to wash hands and disinfect shared surfaces regularly.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.