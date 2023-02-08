fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car slams into Revere apartment building, injuring two men and displacing tenants, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 8, 2023, 34 minutes ago

Two men were injured early Wednesday morning after a car struck two unoccupied cars in a parking lot before barreling into an apartment building in Revere, police said.

Police responded to the crash at around 12:40 a.m. at a residential building at 1129 North Shore Road, officials said. Several tenants were evacuated and two were taken to a Boston hospital, one with serious injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

