Car slams into Revere apartment building, injuring two men and displacing tenants, police say

Two men were injured early Wednesday morning after a car struck two unoccupied cars in a parking lot before barreling into an apartment building in Revere, police said.
Police responded to the crash at around 12:40 a.m. at a residential building at 1129 North Shore Road, officials said. Several tenants were evacuated and two were taken to a Boston hospital, one with serious injuries, police said.
No further information was immediately available Wednesday.
