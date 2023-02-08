‘Celebrity sighting’: Rare Steller’s sea eagle returns to Maine for second consecutive winter

“It’s a celebrity sighting,” Doug Hitchcox, a naturalist at Maine Audubon, said in a phone interview. “It’s like Taylor Swift has announced that she’s just going to be performing along this river and anyone who shows up can can watch it happen.”

A rare Steller’s sea eagle native to the eastern coast of Asia, who caused a birding frenzy last winter , has returned to Maine, officials said.

Since its first appearance Feb. 4, hundreds of birders have flocked to the small town of Georgetown, Maine with their cameras, hoping to catch a glimpse of the eagle. The Steller’s sea eagle has a population of just 4,000, according to Maine Audubon.

“If you’re taking a specific trip, like to Japan in the winter, going out on a boat to some ice flows, that’s kind of your only chance to see one,” Hitchcox said. “But now, it’s just hanging out in Midcoast Maine.”

From late December to March last year, the same eagle was spotted in New England. Most birders thought that would be the last time they would see the species, Hitchcox said. But in a seemingly impossible turn of events, the wandering bird has made its way back to Maine.

“It’s a twice in a lifetime opportunity. And I think a lot of people were already floored by it last year,” Hitchcox said.

The estuaries and harbors along Maine’s coast have similar conditions to the eagle’s native regions of eastern Russia, the Korean peninsula, and northern Japan, according to Maine Audubon. Still, it’s a mystery why the bird keeps flying back. While eagles will occasionally roam outside of their habitats, most settle into a territory once they reach adulthood, Hitchcox said.

“It’s bizarre. There’s a lot that we can’t explain,” Hitchcox said.

But that’s only increased the excitement from birders around the country. Many have chronicled their sightings on social media, posting grainy photos of their Steller’s sea eagle sightings. Hitchcox said that there are Facebook and email groups with thousands of members, eagerly awaiting updates on the bird’s next move.

The large birds have up to an 8-foot wingspan and weigh 13 to 20 pounds, according to National Geographic. They “make our bald eagles seem tiny,” Hitchcox said. He said he spotted the sea eagle when it visited last year.

“My favorite thing is that you’ll always see people saying, ‘It’s in my scope. It’s in my scope.’ And then you come running,” he said. “You get to just get that quick view because they could fly away any moment. There is a wonderful sense of camaraderie.”

No one knows how long the Steller’s sea eagle will stick around this time. But regardless, it’s likely a crowd of birders will be nearby, ready to snap a photo.

“Anytime someone says, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’ll find it,’ I’ve told people just to go,” Hitchcox said. “There are going to be 20 to 50 people there, and they’ll point it out to you. And it’s been one of the coolest things over this past year.”









Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.