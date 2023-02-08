Electric fan failure likely caused fatal fire in Orleans that killed 6-year-old boy, officials say

Firefighters responded to the house fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the 2 ½-story building, which contained four apartments and an office space, according to a joint statement by Orleans Fire Chief George E. Deering IV, Orleans Police Chief Scott MacDonald, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The fatal fire that killed a 6-year-old boy on Cape Cod on Saturday night was most likely caused by the failure of an electric fan, authorities said.

When firefighters learned that a child was unaccounted they went inside and located the boy, who was rushed to an area hospital but “tragically succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

Four other people were also taken from the scene to receive medical care, and one Orleans police officer was evaluated and released, officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire began in the rear of the second floor, “most likely with a fan that had been in use prior to the fire,” the statement said.

Officials expressed their condolences to the boy’s family and friends, and reminded the public about the importance of creating a home escape plan.

“On behalf of the Orleans Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Deering said in the statement. “There are no words to describe their loss, or the loss to our community. I can only ask that every family take a few minutes today to create a home escape plan that includes two ways out. Practice it regularly so that everyone in your household knows what to do and where to go when there’s an emergency.”

“Changes in building construction and manufacturing mean we have less time to escape a fire at home than ever before,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “You could have less than three minutes to escape safely, so it’s vital that every home has working smoke alarms on every floor and a plan that everyone can use to get out safely.”

