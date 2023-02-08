Finalists for Providence police chief take questions in community forum

In an unusual move, Mayor Brett Smiley had solicited input from the public about what they wanted to see in their next police chief. The popular and longtime chief, Hugh T. Clements Jr., left in January to lead the COPS Office, and the mayor decided it was important to have the community’s input in selecting Clements’ replacement.

While Deputy Chief Oscar Perez, Major David Lapatin, and Major Kevin Lanni had slightly different ideas about how they would improve policing in the city and forge ties with the public, the community itself was united in what it wanted.

PROVIDENCE — The three finalists to be Providence’s next police chief spoke about transparency, accountability, police reform, and how they would lead the department during a packed forum Wednesday night.

The mayor invited people to answer survey questions about their priorities for the next police chief, and those responses were used to drive the questions asked at the forum.

“This is not a debate. There is not going to be a winner tonight,” Smiley told the crowd of about 300 people at the forum held at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. “What tonight is about is you have a chance to hear in their own words their view on community relationships.”

As a sign of the high interest, there were more than 1,000 responses to the surveys and hundreds of questions submitted, the bulk of which focused on how the police respond to the community. They wanted the new chief to ensuring respectful policing and strong and trustful relationships. They wanted someone who would lead ethically and with integrity, be committed to respect and justice, and hold their staff and themselves accountable. They wanted someone knowledgeable in building on community policing, with a history of serving the community, and being transparent.

These all ranked higher than concerns about crime, which has dropped significantly. Even in questions about public safety issues, where gun violence and theft ranked highest, the relationship between the police and the community was also rated important.

Cedric Huntley, executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, and Mario Bueno from Progreso Latino moderated the forum.

Lanni, a second-generation Providence officer, has been on the job for 25 years and is now commanding officer of the Community Operations and Engagement Bureau. Lapatin, a 39-year police veteran and an attorney, is the commanding officer of the investigative bureau. Perez, who immigrated from Colombia to Providence, is a 29-year veteran and is deputy chief and the acting police chief.

Each of the three finalists, all who grew up in the city, said they agreed with their community’s priorities. They differed slightly on how to get there.

Each said that they wanted police officers to be engaged with youths, whether in after-school programs, mentorships, or in the schools. They acknowledged that the school resource officer program has been controversial, but proposed ideas to make it work. Perez said that police officers should be working together with administrators, teachers, and other adults in the schools to understand their needs. Lapatin proposed a mentoring program that could eventually lead to students getting jobs as police officers, and getting their college education paid for.

All three said that the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which governs how police are disciplined, should be reformed. Lapatin and Perez both said that police chiefs should have the ability to speak publicly when there is an incident involving an officer. They also wanted to allow police chiefs to be able to discipline for more than two days without triggering a hearing. Lapatin also proposed adding trained civilians to the hearing boards.

As for those in the community who want to defund the police — a few in the crowd held signs — the three finalists said they’d welcome a conversation.

“We have to bring people together and have conversations, and see through their lens,” said Lanni, who spoke about the effectiveness of introducing people to the realities of police work through the citizens police academy.

Lapatin gave a shout-out to two community members in the audience who are outspoken about the police and said he appreciated them. “I think it’s a good thing we have people with different opinions and values, and we get together and share them, and work them out,” he said.

Perez also said it was important to respect people’s opinions, and be transparent about the department’s budget and how the department operates. The Providence Police Department became a nationally recognized model for other agencies because of its different initiatives, but those cost money, he said. Then, there are the worst-case scenarios that they face, such as last year’s deadly shootout with a man who fired hundreds of rounds at the officers.

“At the end of the day, we have to police the city. When something happens, you have to make sure you have the resources you need to protect our citizens, in every neighborhood of the city,” Perez said. “I think we need to be transparent, sit with them at the table, and make sure that your motives are right, and people will understand.”

They spoke about the horror of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers and the necessity of accountability from the top down.

“It’s a leader’s role to put in place all the things for constitutional policing. It’s culture, supervision, and training,” Lanni said. “When a police officer starts to deteriorate from empathetic constitutional policing ... it’s important for us to monitor that behavior and be consistent about it.”

Perez said he couldn’t believe that none of those Memphis officers intervened and stopped the beating. It gets down to recruiting high quality people and training them to be accountable, he said. “It’s quality, not quantity, to make sure your department meets the high critical standards that the community expects.”

Lapatin said it wasn’t just about intervening. “It’s (about) stopping the crime when officers go beyond what the badge lets them do.” He said the work begins with recruiting and training officers properly, monitoring their mental health, proper supervision, and accountability.

“From the chief on down, your actions show them how to be ethical,” Lapatin said. “You know what you want — you do it, and they see you do it, and that way they follow your lead.”

