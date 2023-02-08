Fire chief amazed that no one was injured in 10-alarm fire at Brockton Hospital; facility closed

The fire started around 8 a. m. in a basement transformer room and power was immediately cut off to the hospital and its standby generators, according to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and city fire officials.

“Every single patient had to be brought down the stairs,” Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli said in a phone interview with the Globe. “The fact no one was injured still blows my mind.”

Brockton’s fire chief is still marveling that no one was injured in Tuesday’s10-alarm fire at Brockton Hospital, which forced the evacuation of 160 patients.

Rescuers couldn’t use the elevators because they weren’t operating due to the lack of power.

Nardelli said it was a “silver lining” that everyone was able to get out of the hospital safely and no one was hurt.

When the hospital will be able to reopen still remains to be seen.

Brockton Hospital officials instructed all staff, with the exception of security, to not report to work for any shifts Wednesday, and all elective procedures scheduled to take place through Feb. 10 have been canceled, according to Signature Healthcare’s Facebook page.

Nardelli did not specify how much damage resulted from the fire, but he said it was “significant.”

As of Wednesday morning, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, officials said.

The state fire marshal said the cause of the fire did not appear to be suspicious, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

Wark said the investigation “is still open” and is being jointly conducted by the Brockton Fire Department, the Brockton Police Department’s Fire Investigation Unit, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.



