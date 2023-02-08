Former housing secretary Saal hired as consultant for the department

PROVIDENCE — Joshua D. Saal, the former housing secretary who resigned after months of missteps reported by the Globe, has been hired by the state as a contractor.
Saal, who only spent a year on the job, will receive $105 per hour in this new transition service agreement contract, according to officials in Governor Dan McKee’s administration familiar with the matter. The contract provides Sal with a minimum of 20 hours per week with a termination date of April 25.
He could earn at least of $27,000 under the new deal.
Saal wrote in his resignation letter on Jan. 11 that he would make himself available for up to 90 days to assist in any transition. On Monday, Stefan Pryor began his tenure as the state’s second-ever housing secretary, leading a new department that has been woefully understaffed.
Laura Hart, a spokeswoman for the state department of administration, was not immediately available to comment. It’s unclear who made the decision to bring Saal back to state service, or if he ever officially left.
