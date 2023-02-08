Former housing secretary Saal hired as consultant for the department

PROVIDENCE — Joshua D. Saal, the former housing secretary who resigned after months of missteps reported by the Globe, has been hired by the state as a contractor.

Saal, who only spent a year on the job, will receive $105 per hour in this new transition service agreement contract, according to officials in Governor Dan McKee’s administration familiar with the matter. The contract provides Sal with a minimum of 20 hours per week with a termination date of April 25.

He could earn at least of $27,000 under the new deal.